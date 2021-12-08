Google is the search engine search engine. What started as almost an experiment of 2 college friends, Larry Page and Sergey BrinBack in 1996, it has become an empire that encompasses much more than your most used search engine. And it is that we use Google in a massive way for our searches. The company itself has a way today of what have been the most common searches by users in this year 2021.

The most recurring searches on Google of 2021

The most sought after personality in the search engine this year has been none other than Alec Baldwin, the actor who, unfortunately, suffered an accident during the filming of his last film. Accidentally, a shot came from a pistol he was holding, mortally wounding his cinematographer. The investigation to try to clarify the facts is still ongoing.

Alec Baldwin.

It is probably not surprising that the series “The Squid Game”, broadcast by Netflix in the second half of this year, has been another of the searches most used by users. This South Korean series tells the story of a Debt-laden people who engage in a series of violent games to try to escape them. Only one can remain, while the rest will suffer a terrible death.

Kyle Rittenhouse, recently acquitted of murder charges during a rally in Wisconsin in 2020, has also been a very popular term. Along with Alec Baldwin, he has been the most searched personality on Google this past month.

As news, two have focused the attention of users. The first could not be other than COVID. The other, the rise to power again of the Taliban to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the United States and remnants of western delegations from the Asian country.

They have also had special relevance cryptocurrencies, the new virtual currencies that are monopolizing searches on Google. In this case the winner has been Dogecoin, backed by the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, and which is called to be, all according to this eccentric character, the «currency of the people».

For the rest, Google continues to rise as the most used search engine by users, with clear differences with respect to others like Bing. The wide range of functions it has and its ease of use continue to make it the essential tool in our searches.