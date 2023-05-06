What is the true meaning of Goku with angel wings?

The Goku with the angel wings that appears in the opening of Dragon Ball Z, the one of the last arc of the series, has caused an impressive amount of debates that have never ended in an exact and concrete reason that explains this version of the Saiyan.

It is, in principle, a sign that Goku, who had died fighting Cell, was a simple angel in the afterlife. However, the appearance of other characters from the afterlife without these wings was what started the theories and hypothesis.

There are manga and anime fans who have interpreted it as a symbolic representation of the character’s connection to divine power and the ability to surpass the limits of his human body.

Most notably, in the Dragon Ball Super series, Goku’s transformation into Super Saiyan Blue causes him to develop a bluish energy aura and he sometimes appears with a pair of angel wings. This is interpreted as a visual manifestation of Kakarot’s ability to reach a level of divine power similar to that of the gods of the universe.

It’s also interesting to note that in some depictions, the angel wings resemble those of a fallen angel, which could indicate that Goku has taken on a form of power that isn’t necessarily pure or divine.

In any case, the appearance of angel wings has become an iconic element of Goku’s image and has been the subject of many interpretations and discussions among fans of the series.

It is not unreasonable to think that Goku could one day occupy a place of honor in the Olympus of the Gods. In fact, in Dragon Ball Super it is where he has been related to superior beings of a higher level.

And they have even offered to be a God of Destruction of Universe 7, in case Beerus no longer wants to carry out this work.

Is he heading to be a God?

It’s possible from the fact that he already obtained a godly ki that allows him to become a Super Saiyan God or Super Saiyan Blue. But to become a deity, it is first necessary to want to occupy that position.

And something that has become clear to us is that when Whis offered him the position of God of Destruction, Goku himself flatly refused. However, that was not the first proposal Kakarot had received to become a superior being.