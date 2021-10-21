Are the political parties in decline? 4:26

(CNN Spanish) – We entrust them with our personal data, we upload our photos in them and use them to consume media and carry out a large part of our communications. Talking about the impact of social networks in our lives already seems like a no-brainer.

But social networks are not just communications tools: they are also private companies and very lucrative businesses, at least for some. How much exactly are the main ones in the world worth?

In just one day, Pinterest shares jumped 12% on the New York Stock Exchange, after learning that the digital payments company PayPal was looking to buy it.

The next day they were down 2.66% but still at a high value, in anticipation of the acquisition by PayPal, which would bring the value of Pinterest to about $ 39 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge. about the topic.

The value of social media, compared

Currently the market capitalization -that is, the value of its shares multiplied by the volume of shares in circulation- of Pinterest, the social network that everyone talks about in the markets, amounts to US $ 33.9 billion and the papers are traded on the Nasdaq, on the New York Stock Exchange. But there are other much more valuable networks.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network in terms of users, has a capitalization of US $ 915.6 billion. This includes its flagship product of the same name, but also Instagram and WhatsApp, a package that suffered a severe blackout in early October.

More limited, the capitalization of Twitter amounts to US $ 50.1 billion, while that of Snapchat amounts to US $ 122.1 billion.

Alphabet Inc, the company that owns the Google search engine and YouTube, has a market capitalization of $ 907.2 billion.

The rise of Chinese social media

In the case of social networks such as the Chinese TikTok, Weibo, WeChat and the Russian Telegram, based outside the United States and some of which are not publicly listed on any stock market in the world, calculating their value is more difficult and sometimes only approximations are available.

According to specialized media, the Chinese company ByteDance, owner of the social video network TikTok, would have a market value of US $ 250,000 million according to the latest private transactions of its shares.

While the Chinese company Tencent, owner of the social network WeChat and the messaging service TencentQQ, has a capitalization on the Hong Kong stock exchange of 4.85 trillion Hong Kong dollars (about US $ 623,000 million), according to ..

