Updated on Tuesday, 9 November 2021 – 03:04

Image of the Eurovignette to be purchased by drivers in Switzerland

The so-called eurovignette -characterized by an adhesive on the windshield- is a toll that has taken place in some countries (Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria or Finland) to tax heavy transport that uses its tracks. But also, as the Government wants, it is a requirement for passenger cars and motorcycles. Where it works, it can be purchased for days, weeks, months or annuallyl, in the style of a flat rate, and takes into account the type of vehicle. In Spain it is intended to be implemented in accordance with the dictates of the European Union to alleviate the giant deficit in road maintenance. Then, electronic payment would come with porches that will read the license plates and it will already be paid for the kilometers actually traveled.

What does the new highway toll consist of?

It is a rate, generally annual, for the use of infrastructures, in the case of mobility on fast roads such as motorways. When paying, the car is credited with a sticker on the windshield. It was implemented in some countries for trucks, first of 12 tons and later of more than 3.5. The current Government of Spain wanted to put them into practice from 2023 but lacks the consensus of the professional transport sector, which feels harmed. 2024 is a more realistic date.

How much money is it going to cost us when the Eurovignette is introduced?

The generic idea of ​​this tax is that those who use the roads more pay more and that the rate is finalist. That is to say, that what it generates is used to conserve and improve the roads. Initially, proposals of nine cents per kilometer were made to cars and 19 to trucks. According to the Association of Companies for the Conservation and Exploitation of Infrastructures, cars and vans should pay 87 euros a year for 43.5 for motorcycles and 435 for industrials. The Government, on the other hand, has lowered these rates to one cent per kilometer in the case of passenger cars.

Who pollutes pays?

Yes, although it does not seem easy to establish a balanced ecological system, in line with the European Green Deal, as regards road transport. In principle, the sector does not see viable the system that has yet to be agreed within the framework of the EU between the European Council and Parliament, with the Commission as the final arbitrator. The first agreements in the EU considered impacting pollution only on the largest trucks, but the range has been widened. AND favoring greener vehicles penalizes those who cannot pay the highest price for these models. The transport considers that it already pays a considerable environmental fee.

How does the vignette improve the toll?

In Portugal, toll collection was lower than expected and the accident rate increased. The member countries of the EU are not obliged to introduce tolls, although a common system of badges will surely end up being applied.

