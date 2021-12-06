WhatsApp: What is two-step verification?

Today we will let you know what the check in two steps and how you can activate it in the famous WhatsApp application, as it is something extremely important and easy to do.

This is how we explain what the two-step verification in WhatsApp is and what it is for, and also how to activate it.

The truth is that it is always interesting to know about WhatsApp, and it is not for less considering that it is one of the applications of Messenger service most used in the world.

And it is that security and Privacy They are a very delicate point to deal with with any digital platform; That is why we explain what the two-step verification is and what it is for and how to activate it in the Meta application.

The two-step verification is an additional security option in your WhatsApp account and that is also available in other social networks and services which makes you have an additional ‘lock’ at the time of login.

In this particular case, it consists of a 6-number PIN, which you must remember perfectly.

WhatsApp adds on its help blog that when you turn on two-step verification, you have the option of entering an email address.

This allows WhatsApp to send you a link to reset your PIN by email in case you forget it, and also helps protect your account.

To activate it, you must follow the following steps:

Open WhatsApp Settings. Touch Account; Two-step verification; Activate. Enter a six-digit PIN and confirm it. Provide an email address that you have access to, or tap Skip if you don’t want to add this address. We recommend adding an email address, as this allows you to reset 2-Step Verification and helps protect your account. Tap Next. Confirm the email address and tap Save or OK.

On the other hand, to deactivate it, you must follow the same route where you arrived, and also cancel the security option.

Also remember that if you add an email address, it must be active. Once you have done all this, you will have the certainty that no one without access to your PIN or your email address will be able to enter your account.

The truth is that the application has endless functions and tricks, something that we constantly share, so that you get the most out of it.