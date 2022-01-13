The computer world is looking for new horizons to cross to improve current high standards and it seems that the future is to merge RAM with solid hard drives.

Scientists from the Department of Physics and Engineering at the University of Lancaster, UK, have published an article detailing a breakthrough in the mass production of a computer component known as UltraRAM.

Researchers have been working on this novel type of memory for several years due to its attractive qualities and, the latest advance in research, it could mean that mass production is possible in the near future, something key to success.

The UltraRAM, For those who do not know it, it is described as a memory technology that combines the non-volatility of a data storage memory, like the flash, with the speed, energy efficiency and endurance of a working memory, like DRAM.

It is important to note that UltraRAM could be the kind of universal memory that one day meets all memory needs, both RAM and storage, of PCs and technological devices of any kind.

However, we’ve seen before how some such revolutionary ideas have fallen by the wayside. Here you have the full report of the University.

If you remember Optane was Intel’s solution to fill the gap between DRAM and storage and the results did not accompany it. Last year, Intel retired Optane solutions and a few weeks ago sold its memory division to SK Hynix.

The fundamental science behind UltraRAM is that it utilizes the unique properties of composite semiconductors, commonly used in photonic devices such as LEDs, lasers, and infrared detectors, which can now be mass produced.

Some more striking figures from the UltraRAM is that you will be able to store data for at least 1,000 years and that its fast switching speed and resistance to programming and erasing cycles is one hundred to one thousand times better than current flash.

If we add these qualities to DRAM-like speed, power efficiency and endurance, this new type of memory seems like the holy grail long sought after by warehousing companies, users and the technology sector in general.

Looking at the revolutionary technology, la UltraRAM is intended to break the divide between RAM and storage. So, in theory, it could be used as a single solution to meet these currently separate needs.

In today’s computer that would mean that with a 2TB storage UltraRAM module we would have both internal memory and random access memory. Something that until now is just a dream.

There is much left for this to become popular and there are many pending issues (especially the price in gigs / euros) but everything points to the fact that we could be facing the next great revolution.