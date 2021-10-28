WhatsApp Delta is a modified version of the popular app that could cause the permanent suspension of your account and could also be the entry of malware to your device.

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application in the world, but unfortunately it is not one of the favorite options if what you want is to have the latest advances in this type of online communication since there are other applications such as Telegram that many of the features well in advance.

This causes a large group of users to download alternative versions of WhatsApp, which are not official, in order to have a series of extra functionalities in the application, such as scheduling messages, being able to download the statuses and even see if any of your contacts are online even if the function is disabled.

There are quite a few WhatsApp applications in alternative version on the market, the best known being WhatsApp Gold, WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, and lately a call is also proliferating quite a bit WhatsApp Delta, and that it has the same download risks as the previous ones that we have named.

On the one hand, it is not an official application, and WhatsApp has already made it clear that the use of these alternative versions of the application may cause temporary or permanent suspension of our account.

They claim “if you received a message within the application notifying that your account is temporarily suspended, it means that you are probably using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official application. If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended ”.

In addition to risking that our lifelong phone number will never be able to use WhatsApp, we could also infect our device. And is that these alternative versions, being illegal, are not present in the official application stores and must be found through third-party sources.

This would mean that you would have to download a WhatsApp Delta APK and play Russian roulette, since you would not know if that version may contain some type of Trojan or malware inside that can steal your personal information, especially if you are a person who enters the bank account or performs different transactions through a mobile device.

In this way, although these alternative versions of WhatsApp may offer greater functionalities, the fact that we risk losing our official account forever and that we also risk all our banking or personal information, makes it not worth downloading them.