what is your experiment about?

Joseph Dituri, better known as Joe Dituri, is doing his bit for science, or rather a drop. The Florida professor and scientist is living underwater for 100 days, going viral on the Internet for this experiment that he is leading as a researcher and volunteer.

Dituri, 55, plans to spend a hundred days 10 meters below the ocean’s surface, in a sort of underwater lodge below the surface at Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida, according to a report. posted on the website of gizmodo.

His goal is to discover how the constant increase in pressure affects the body and mind of humans living underwater.

Through a video posted on his Instagram account, he explained that his mission began on March 1: “I will live in my underwater habitat for the next 100 days. And guess what, guys, we’re going to make science out of this. We’re going to be talking about biomedical engineering, doing experiments in biology and biomedical engineering, we’re going to be talking to who’s who in the underwater kingdom, and we’re going to have a good time!”

“The human body has never been underwater for this long, so I will be closely monitored. This study will examine all the ways this trip affects my body, but my null hypothesis is that there will be improvements in my health due to increased pressure,” he added, noting that he expects improvements in his health rather than getting sick.

Is there a trick to make it live 100 days underwater?

As to whether there is any trick for the scientist to spend 100 days going down the water, there isn’t. To prevent water from entering the underwater shelter, experts must constantly pump air into the living space, creating a pressure approximately 1.6 times that of the Earth’s surface.

Dituri may break a record: If he meets his goal of those 100 days of underwater life and surfaces on June 9, he would break the current record of 73 days that dates back to 2014 when two Tennessee professors achieved it.

The biomedical engineer’s hypothesis of underwater body enhancement is based on the findings of a study in which cells exposed to higher pressure doubled in five days. Therefore, Dituri thinks that increased pressure could increase your longevity and prevent aging-related diseases.

The Florida professor will be under care and will receive visits from doctors to perform blood tests, ultrasounds and electrocardiograms, along with psychosocial and psychological tests to understand the mental effects caused by his aquatic environment.