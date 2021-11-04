Disney + Day: What it is and what surprises it will bring for its fans

The Walt Disney Company to pay tribute to subscribers next 12th of November with new content on the streaming platform, which will fill everyone with surprises and now millions of people are more than excited.

There is no doubt that next Friday, November 12, is marked in red and that the Disney + Day (Disney + Day), a global event that will come to life in all the Company’s divisions.

Disney + subscribers will enjoy new content releases from the platform’s iconic brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets and we will enjoy a special presentation on Disney + for fans with previews of what that is to come.

It should be noted that all this is especially to celebrate the second anniversary of the famous mouse platform.

This is how subscribers will have access to various promotions and, of course, company-wide experiences.

Also, as if that weren’t enough, Disney parks around the world, in addition to Disney Cruise Line cruises, will roll out the blue carpet for them with several surprises.

There will also be special offers on shopDisney.com and popular TV shows and series will join in this celebration.

For example, ‘The Simpsons’, which will premiere a short film that pays tribute to the iconic Disney + brands.

The premiere of Disney + Day will be a large-scale, company-wide celebration of our subscribers, ”said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

This tribute day brings our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the world through our incomparable stories to life and will become an annual event that will be amplified globally across our divisions. “

In this way, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic will host the many premieres for this day.

On Disney + Day (or Disney Day) will arrive new content from all brands within the service, among others.

Marvel fans will be able to see ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and will enjoy a special tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on Disney + with an exciting vision of what the future holds.

Star Wars fans will enjoy another special that pays tribute to the origins and legacy of Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter.