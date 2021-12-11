12/10/2021 at 7:45 PM CET

We listen to it regularly. In many sports centers or physiotherapy clinics they offer specific exercises and treatments to strengthen or treat it. But what is the pelvic floor and why is it important to take care of it?

Well, as explained by the training school for physiotherapists Fisiofocus, it is “a set of muscular and aponeurotic planes of connective tissue that form the base within the pelvic structure ».

And the first thing to keep in mind is that pelvic floor care is very essential because it can lead to voiding, intestinal, or sexual dysfunctions that will affect our quality of life

Although we know that we have to keep our pelvic floor in an optimal state, many professionals report that today a high percentage of the population has a great ignorance about this part of our body.

So it is important to know what we are talking about when we refer to the pelvic floor and thereby be aware of its importance.

What is the function of the pelvic floor?

Fisiofocus experts explain that this muscle group allows urination, defecation, intercourse and childbirth.

Now that we have clarified what it is and what function it fulfills, we must emphasize a fairly generalized belief and that is that the problems related to this area of ​​our body only affect women.

And it is not like that, men also suffer from problems derived from the pelvic floor.

The female pelvic floor

Although it affects both sexes, it is true that women have higher risk factors due to pregnancy and childbirth, among others, when suffering damage to the pelvic floor.

Among the factors that can cause these damages in women, physiotherapists point out:

Constant pressure increases within the abdominopelvic cavity Constipation Sedentary lifestyle Abnormal fluid intake Overtraining Poor posture Quality of connective tissue Pregnancy and childbirth

And in the case of men?

Well, among the aspects that most influence the development of a pathology in the male pelvic floor are:

Toxic habits such as alcohol and tobacco Trauma Prostate hypertrophy Surgeries such as prostatectomy Sedentary lifestyle Muscle overloads.

It is also important to note that not only men or women have pelvic floor dysfunctions, but it also affects children, with pathologies such as enuresis or nocturnal enuresis.

Symptoms

The body will give us signals if at any time there is damage to the pelvic floor. The most common complaints are:

Lower back pain Urinary incontinence Increased urination frequency Nocturia (waking up the urge to urinate at night) Constipation Pain during intercourse Gas or stool incontinence Feeling of weight in the vagina Impossibility or difficulty for urination or defecation.

What kinds of problems can appear?

When the muscular and connective assembly that supports our pelvis is damaged, it can cause the appearance of different problems ranging from urination problems to suffer a genital prolapse, or have sexual dysfunctions like vaginismus or erectile dysfunction.

All these dysfunctions can generate, in addition to pain, a feeling of low self-esteem in patients who suffer from it.

Therefore, taking care of it and keeping it firm thanks to physiotherapy professionals can help us improve our physical and emotional quality of life.

The key physical therapy in recovery

«It is very important to avoid anything that could harm our soil, for example, carrying weights, constipation, sedentary lifestyle or inappropriate postures. On the other hand, it is important to exercise the pelvic floor muscles in order to maintain an optimal state of perineal health ”, says Laura Calzado, a physiotherapist specializing in pelvic floor and a Physiofocus teacher.

Physiotherapy, like other health sectors, is divided into various branches, among which we find the pelvic floor branch.

Professionals specialized in this branch are the ones who can best assess and treat dysfunctions in this area of ​​the body as well as accompany women during pregnancy, help in postpartum recovery, menopause or in men after prostate surgery.

The physiotherapy treatment will consist, in addition to the behavioral treatment, in performing manual therapies such as perineal massage or instrumental treatments such as electrostimulation of the posterior tibial nerve.

How to work the pelvic floor at home?

Keeping the pelvic floor toned is possible if a specific training of the muscles that form it is carried out, such as the famous Kegel exercises, or with more functional exercises where the abdominal, pelvic and lumbar muscles are worked more globally.

Yes, this type of exercise should be supervised by a physical therapist specialized that indicates the most convenient type of exercises in each case.