11/20/2021 at 08:00 CET

VERONICA SEDEÑO

The campaigns like Black Friday, Christmas and sales They are a time of significant demand for personnel in large stores. This is demonstrated in the following selection of job vacancies. Vacancies, all of them, ready for you to register your candidacy in them and start working quickly.

LEROY MERLIN selects:

CASHIER – CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP ADVISOR for Huelva

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

As Cashier – Client Relationship Advisor, you will be responsible for guarantee the best customer experience before, during and after their visit to the store and in the various existing communication channels, through the knowledge and making available of a complete offer of high-level personalized services defined by the Department of services and the Customer Relationship Leader.

To register and more information on the job offer of Cashier – Client Relationship Advisor in Huelva.

SELLER SPECIALIST IN GARDENING CASTELLÓN for Castelló de la Ribera

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Are you an expert in gardening? Have you worked as a gardener or have you sold gardening products? We want to incorporate into our team the best professionals in the sector, people with extensive experience and knowledge of their trade and our products.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Castellón Gardening Specialist Vendor in Castelló de la Ribera.

VENDOR SPECIALIST IN CARPENTRY LA ZENIA CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN for Orihuela

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

As a Carpentry Specialist Salesperson, you will advise our clients as an expert professional, you will assume responsibility for a family of products, you will detect business opportunities and you will collaborate in the implementation and monitoring of collections. To do this, we will put at your disposal all the necessary tools to be able to offer our customers the best products to prepare their home this Christmas.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Vendor specialist in La Zenia Carpentry Christmas Campaign in Orihuela.

HARDWARE SPECIALIST SELLER for Durango

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Are you an expert in hardware? Have you worked in the sale or marketing of hardware products? We want to incorporate into our team the best professionals in the sector, people with extensive experience and knowledge of their trade and our products. Therefore, we are counting on you!

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Hardware Specialist Salesperson in Durango.

HARDWARE SPECIALIST SELLER for Córdoba

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

As a Hardware Specialist Seller you will advise our clients as an expert professional, you will assume responsibility for a family of products, you will detect business opportunities and you will collaborate in the implementation and monitoring of collections. To do this, we will put at your disposal all the necessary tools to become a reference expert for our clients.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Specialist Hardware Seller in Córdoba.

SPECIALIST SELLER IN SAGUNTO HARDWARE CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

Are you an expert in hardware? Have you worked in the sale or marketing of hardware products? We want to incorporate into our team the best professionals in the sector, people with extensive experience and knowledge of their trade and our products. Therefore, we are counting on you!

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Vendor specialist in Ferretería Sagunto Christmas Campaign.

SELLER / A SPECIALIST IN WORK AND CONSTRUCTION – TAMARACEITE for Las Palmas de GC

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Are you an expert in construction and construction? Have you worked in construction and construction or have you sold construction materials. As a Specialist Salesperson in Construction Materials, you will advise our clients as an expert professional, you will assume responsibility for a family of products, you will detect business opportunities and you will collaborate in the implementation and monitoring of collections. To do this, we will put at your disposal all the necessary tools to become a reference expert for our clients.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Sales Specialist in Work and Construction – Tamaraceite in Las Palmas de GC.

DECATHLON selects:

SELLER @ DEPORTIST @ FITNESS SPORTS IN DECATHLON SANT BOI for Sant Boi de Llobregat

– Part time – indifferent.

The profile of the collaborators who join our project is that of sportspeople, with the capacity for initiative, innovative people with a sense of responsibility, with a positive attitude and who dare.

Decathlon has a Corporate University, through which we train all our collaborators, providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to enjoy their work on a daily basis.

In addition, one of Decathlon’s Human Resources policies consists of internal promotion: all the people who occupy management positions come from the internal quarry. Therefore, the possibility of growing within the company is a real opportunity.

To register and more information on the job offer of Seller @ Deportist @ Sports Fitness at Decathlon Sant Boi in Sant Boi de Llobregat.

ALCAMPO selects:

RECEPTION ASSISTANT for Murcia

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

We are looking for the best professionals to be Merchandise Receptionists in our stores! Dynamic, organized and decisive people who like to work in a team.

We want you to carry out the control and receipt of the merchandise, manage the documentation and the receipt certificates, load and unload the merchandise using the machinery of the center (lifting machines, pallet trucks, …) and maintain a good relationship with the carriers .

To register and more information on the job offer for a Reception Assistant in Murcia.

HOSTESS OF BOXES UTEBO

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

We want you to collect the products quickly and carefully, effectively and cordially solve any doubts our clients have and inform them of the services and product offers active at that time.

To register and for more information on the job offer of a Hostess / or Cajas Utebo.

REPONEDOR / TO MURCIA

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – tomorrow.

We are looking for the best professionals to replenish our stores! People with a focus on detail who provide an excellent welcome and customer service. We want you to keep the shelves of your section full, clean and orderly, guaranteeing the variety of products and an excellent shopping experience. Also, if a client has doubts about the characteristics of a product or its location, you can kindly inform them.

To register and for more information on a Murcia Reponedor job offer.

MEDIA MARKT ESPAÑA selects:

DEPARTMENT HEAD for Santa Marta de Tormes

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

Professional is sought to support Management ensuring the optimization of sales as well as the commercial objectives of their area and the professional development of the team of people under their responsibility. It must ensure the basic requirements and commercial indicators, in order to achieve an efficient level and quality of customer service in the store, in accordance with the values ​​and culture of MediaMarkt.

To register and more information on the job offer of the DEPARTMENT CHIEF in Santa Marta de Tormes.