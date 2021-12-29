12/29/2021 at 3:44 PM CET

.

New year, new book. Here we have compiled the literary news that will come with 2022.

The posthumous novel by John Le Carré and the latest works by Andrea Camilleri, Isabel Allende, Javier Cercas and Orhan Pamuk They stand out among the editorial novelties of 2022, in which the narrative debut of the filmmaker Werner Herzog and an unpublished book of poems by Juan Ramón Jiménez will appear.

In ‘Silverview Project’ (Planet), Le Carré raises how spies for the homeland are treated after retirement or, as in this case, after his death, while denouncing corruption in the circles of power. Its protagonist is Julian Lawndsley, who has given up his demanding job in the City of London to lead a simpler life as a bookstore owner in a small seaside town.

In the next trimester they will appear three works by Andrea Camilleri, who died in 2019, unpublished in Spanish: ‘El cocero del Alcyon’ (Salamandra), the penultimate installment of Montalbano; ‘The sect of angels’ (Destiny), a historical novel set in Sicily in 1901; and the volume of stories ‘Gran Circo Taddei and other stories from Vigata’ (Altamarea).

In 2022 the Isabel Allende’s new novel, ‘Violeta’ (Plaza & Janés), which traces the story in uppercase and lowercase of the protagonist over a century, from the flu epidemic of 1920 to the pandemic of 2020.

What’s more, Werner Herzog to debut in novel with ‘Twilight of the world’ (Blackie Books), about the story of Shoichi Yokoi, the Japanese soldier who remained hidden in the jungle of the island of Guam for 29 years without knowing that in 1945 the Second World War had ended.

Of the Spanish panorama stands out ‘El castillo de Barbazul’ (Tusquets), by Javier Cercas, third installment of the series that began with “Independencia” and continues with the character of Melchor Marín, who faces the disappearance of his daughter.

Will also be published ‘Love song’ (Salamandra), by Carlos Zanón; ‘A ridiculous story’ (Tusquets), by Luis Landero, ‘Masterpiece’ (Anagrama), by Juan Tallón; ‘The sons of the volcano’ (Alfaguara), by Jordi Soler; ‘The book of all loves’ (Seix Barral), by Agustín Fernández Mallo; ‘Melvill’ (Random House Literature), by Rodrigo Fresán; ‘Nothing ever happens’ (Galaxia Gutenberg), by José Ovejero; ‘Purgatorio’ (Plaza), by Jon Sistiaga, and ‘We are no longer friends’ (Temas de Hoy), by Agus Morales, both debuting journalists.

At the international level, they will also be published ‘The nights of the plague’ (LRH), by Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk, which investigates the pandemics of the past, in this case on an imaginary island of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century; ‘The Legacy of Maude Donegal. The Surviving Son ‘(Siruela), two’ nouvelles’ by Joyce Carol Oates; ‘Mr. Wilder and I’, by Jonathan Coe, ‘Well, here we are’, by Graham Swift, ‘Sed’, by Amélie Nothomb, and ‘The new Barnum’, by Alessandro Baricco, all in Anagram.

Of this area also stand out ‘Lost paradises’ (AdN), by Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt; ‘The flight of the kite’ (Salamandra), by Laetitia Colombani; ‘El perfume de las flores de noche’, by Leila Slimani, and ‘El insomnio’, by Tahar Ben Jelloun, both at Cabaret Voltaire; ‘Ay, William’ (Alfaguara), by Elizabeth Strout; or ‘Soho’ (AdN), by Fiona Mozley.

Also new will be ‘Disconcert’ (AdN), by Richard Powers; ‘Diary of a void’ (Today’s Topics), by Emi Yagi; ‘An invisible rope’ (Peripheral), by Erich Hackl; ‘The Effingers’ (Asteroid), by Gabriele Tergit; and ‘Filial’ (Fulgencio Pimentel), by Sergei Dovlátov.

From Latin America they will arrive ‘The gardener, the sculptor and the fugitive’ (LRH), by César Aira; or ‘Lowering is the worst’ (Anagrama), by Mariana Enriquez.

The best sellers will be represented by books such as ‘Blue Blood’, by Danielle Steel, and ‘Again, Rachel’, by Marian Keyes, both in Plaza; ‘El corresponsal’ (Planeta), by David Jiménez; or ‘The betrayal of Montverre’ (Umbriel), by Bridget Collins.

Black harvest with Eva García Sáenz de Urturi

The black harvest will bring ‘The Black Book of Hours’ (Planet), by Eva García Sáenz de Urturi; ‘Tides of blood’ (B), by Anne Perry; ‘London Connection’ (Salamander), by Charles Cumming; ‘Bobby March Will Live Forever’ (Tusquets), by Alan Parks; ‘El mentalista’, by Camilla Lackberg & Henrik Fexeus, and ‘The game of perfect crimes’, by Reyes Calderón (both in Planeta); ‘The forge of a rebel’ (Destino), by Lorenzo Silva and Noemí Trujillo; ‘The borrowed names’ (Siruela), by Alexis Ravelo; and ‘To die on the shore “(Alba), by José Luis Correa.

Other novelties of suspense will be ‘Death in Santa Rita’ (Roca), by Elia Barceló; ‘Mrs. March’ (Lumen), by Virginia Feito; ‘The dark hours’ (AdN), by Michael Connelly; ‘She entered through the bathroom window “‘ (Alfaguara), by Elmer Mendoza, ‘A not so happy family’ (Suma), by Shari Lapena; ‘The most remote island in the world’ (RBA) by Myriam Imedio; ‘Las silenced voices’ (Principal), by Patricia Gibney; ‘Black sand’ (Duomo), by Cristina Cassar; ‘The aroma of crime’ (Grijalbo), by Katarzyna Bonda; ‘The faithful reader’ (Maeva), by Max Seeck; and ‘The other girls’ (Reservoir Books), by Santiago Díaz

In historical novels, ‘Matar al rey’ (B), by José Luis Corral stands out; ‘Sharpe and the gold of the Spaniards’ (Edhasa), by Bernard Corwell; “The Niebla manuscript” (Espasa), by Luis García Jambrina; ‘When the world was young’ (Planet), by Carmen Korn; ‘Cerbantes. Money changer, sailor, spy, captive ‘(Suma), by Álvaro Espina; ‘The abbey of heretics’ (Roca), by Eugeni Verdú; ‘The children’s house’ (B), by Mario Escobar; and ‘Laurus’ (Armaenia), by Evgueni Vodolazkin.

John Banville will bring together in a single volume his series of novels on the Renaissance scientific revolution ‘Scientific Tetralogy’ (Alfaguara), which recreates the lives of Copernicus, Kepler, Newton and the myth of Faust.

Fantastic readers will be able to delight in ‘The Wisdom of the Crowds’ (Alliance), by Joe Abercrombie.

Apart from ‘Complete Poetry’ (Lumen), by William Ospina, with two of his unpublished poetry books, and ‘Ojos de sol’ (Aguilar), by Miguel GaneIn poetry, the main novelty is ‘Pureza’ (Chair), by Juan Ramón Jiménez, the first time the poet’s unpublished book written in 1912 was released, the last one he wrote in his retirement from Moguer before settling definitively in Madrid . Of the 46 poems, 19 are unpublished.

In the story they stand out ‘Celama (un recount)’ (Alfaguara), by Luis Mateo Díez; ‘Short stories and prose’ (Foam Pages), by James Joyce; ‘The poisonous mirrors’ (Sixth Floor), by Milorad Pavic; ‘Grand Union¡ (Salamandra), by Zadie Smith; ‘Auschwitz, calm city’ (Altamarea), by Primo Levi; First volume of the ‘Stories’ (Alliance) by JG Ballard (1956-1964), and ‘Rock, paper, scissors’ (Asteroid), by Maxim Ósipov.

There will be no shortage of classics such as ‘El libro de Ana María Matute’ (Blackie Books); ‘Obra literaria reunida’ (Chair), by Luis Buñuel, or ‘History of Madame de Montbrillant’ (Attic), by Louise d’Épinay.