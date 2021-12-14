For the hobby of Big leagues it is astonishing to see launch Brusdal GrateroHe, who, with a pitching mechanics in excess of 100 miles per hour, doesn’t seem to use “a lot of effort” to get big miles for his pitches.

Although, during two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2020 and 2021) in 57 games, the Venezuelan has left a combined ERA of 3.97 and an independent defensive ERA (FIP) of 3.73. Opponents are batting .243 for him and he has had a strikeout per walk differential of 10.1%.

Because of how punished and decipherable the pitcher has been, the need to dig deeper is born, asking ourselves: What makes it so decipherable independent at 100 mph?

Brusdar Graterol, 101mph Demon Sinker (with Tail). pic.twitter.com/QxqTFeQHp1 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 22, 2021

The Venezuelan has a Sinker as his main weapon, which in 2021 he used it in 59.1% of his repertoire and in 2020 in 67.7%, reaching 100.0 mph and 99.3 mph, respectively. Secondarily he uses the Slider, which in 2021 was 31.4% of his repertoire and in 2020 28.9% of the time, having as the third and fourth options the Cutter and Straight Four Seams, although two ephemeral options.

The Sinker in 2021 resulted in opponents hitting him for an average of .289, while in 2020 for an average of .263. The Slider could well be defined as “their butter bread”, which in 2021 only hit an average of .167 in 53 PA, while obtaining a rate of 30.9% of fanned swings (Whiff%), while in 2020 after 24 PA he was somewhat unbeatable by an opponent average against the Graterol Slider of .048 and a Whiff of 37.8%.

His Sinker is not a fanning pitch, he only generated a 13.9% Whiff in 2021 and in 2020 it was much tinier for Whiff’s only 6.0% against Brusdal Graterol’s Sinker in the Major Leagues.

Horizontally, the Graterol Sinker created in 2021 a movement of 14.3 inches in his arrival to the plate, smaller in -7 inches than the percentage of break of MLB average pitchers who reached more than 250 pitches with the Sinker.

While vertically, the Venezuelan’s Sinker had a fall movement of 20.2 inches, greater by 1 inch than the percentage of fall of MLB pitchers on average that used the Sinker in MLB during 2021 in more than 250 pitches.

Here you can see the main weak point with the player’s launch, which is in the rotation and break in his arrival at the plate when using the Sinker.

The pitcher has also had disadvantages in the extension of his arm, registering in 2021 when throwing his Sinker an Ext. (Horizontal distance directed to the receiver) of only 5.7 as a measure of the distance of the arm of the thrower above the level of the plate to throw the ball, which creates greater visibility on the batter due to the low extension number that the Venezuelan reaches.

In MLB Brusdal Graterol today has the Sinker with the highest speed, hence the one with the greatest break a clear distance that has been the point that has most affected the production of the pitcher.

Source of reference: Juan Carlos Rodríguez, pitching coach for Driveline Baseball.