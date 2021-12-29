12/29/2021 at 12:29 AM CET

The coronavirus is getting complicated and we need good masks. FFP2 or similar, which give between 5 and 10 times more protection.

That is the first recommendation from the experts. Because even with a mask we are witnessing a crazy Christmas, with contagions skyrocketing to levels that we never dared to imagine.

At this point in the holidays, and with just over a month of the Omicron variant, rare is the person who does not know someone infected today, or who has not seen his Christmas plans altered by having a positive in the family.

And in this situation we do not stop listening to those who know, asking that we resume and tighten all the prudential measures that we had already learned.

And the first of all is the choice and use of masks.

Do the masks used for the 1918 flu still work?

100 years ago, when the badly called Spanish flu pandemic broke out, that of 1918-19, the citizens of the world were already wearing masks to protect themselves.

And now, more than a century later, some seem to continue to use masks that are too similar to those that the authorities taught to make on posters posted on the streets.

So this is a good time to explain why scientists currently advise the use of the FFP2 or FFP3 masks in their European or American version (KN95).

Far above cloth and surgical masks, which do not protect the same.

This is proven by studies such as the one led by Dr. Brosseau, an expert in respiratory protection and infectious diseases, as well as a research consultant at the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the prestigious University of Minnesota (UMN).

And also the study of a mechanical engineer with experience in aerosol science who also has a good YouTube channel.

Do cloth or surgical masks work against Omicron?

They work, in what they can contribute.

That is, they are moderately effective at capturing particles that come out of your own mouth (infecting others), but offer little protection against incoming particles (infecting us).

Of course, a cloth mask is much better than nothing. But it only provides around 30-60% protection to the user.

And the surgical ones do not solve much else either.

Because while it is true that they are better and protect between 40-80%, it is also true that they lack a close fit to the face.

And that, which allows us to breathe much more comfortable, causes enormous losses that make it easier for us to infect others as well as for ourselves. Especially the latter.

High filtration masks

With the amount of viruses that have surrounded us since the explosion of the Omicron variant, it is urgent that we take the protection of masks seriously again. Even more serious than before.

That is why we must know that there are much more effective masks.

They are called high filtration and provide protection to the user between five and ten times higher than that of a cloth mask, while also providing significant protection to others.

So while with surgical or cloth masks, the risk of infection increases within minutes of being around other people without a mask, studies conclude that with the use of well-fitting high-filtration masks, this same level of exposure would take hours to become dangerous.

What’s more, they greatly reduce the danger posed to us by those people who wear surgical masks under their noses as if it were something uncomfortable just for them.

Do filtering facepiece respirators give you a choking sensation?

To begin with, as much as there are many people who claim that they prevent them from breathing, the reality is that it is a problem more psychological than real.

Because this type of mask is made of four layers of non-woven polypropylene, which allow the filtration of particles:

– The first layer, or outer layer, is waterproof and is made of polypropylene.

– The second is made of the same material and is intended to provide additional filtration.

– The third is a layer of molten Polypropylene, to which an electrostatic charge is applied to trap even smaller particles.

– The fourth is the hypoallergenic inner layer that provides comfort and convenience.

– They also incorporate a flexible aluminum nose piece to facilitate adjustment.

The explanation is that blown polypropylene fibers are micrometer in size, about 1/50 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair, and are widely spaced.

That is why they achieve almost 99% protection against the typical respiratory aerosols of Covid-19, while having a breathability that exceeds that of a three-layer fabric mask, which is the most common.

That is why the feeling of suffocation that many allege not to use them could be psychological, but it is not real.

Filtration, comfort and fit

When choosing a mask you must consider three criteria: filtration, comfort and fit.

And the respirators we’re talking about provide not only the filtration, but also the comfort of highly breathable materials and a fit to the face that is achieved through design, as long as we fit it well.

This is what makes respirators such an easy and effective option, as they allow air to flow through the mask and not around it.

What are the recommended respirators?

In the European Union and the United Kingdom, the recommended respirators are FFP2 masks, always with EU supervision that guarantees a quality product.

The same is true in the US with the KN95 masks or in South Korea with the KF94.

There are even masks with guaranteed efficacy for singers and choirs. They are the American 9105s that provide a full range of motion for the jaw and allow the user to breathe as if nothing was on the face.