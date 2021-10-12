In this article we will be looking at the opinion of the historical basketball player, Michael Jordan on vaccine on the NBA

The legend of the NBA and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, took a firm stance on the league’s COVID-19 protocols amid resistance from some players to the vaccine.

Speaking on the Today Show, His Airness did not hold back and expressed support for the NBA in its mandate to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus among its players.

The Chicago Bulls legend emphasized his belief in science and the fact that the league will not put in place a protocol that endangers players.

“Not at all,” Jordan said when asked about the league’s COVID-19 protocols. “I am totally in unison with the league. Everyone has been talking about vaccines and I strongly believe in science and I will stick with that. “

Recently, the NBA published its interim health and safety protocols to counter the deadly disease that has already killed more than half a million people in the United States alone.

These new rules include important restrictions for unvaccinated players, such as not being able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates and staff. Unvaccinated players will also have their lockers away from others.

Additionally, unvaccinated players are “required to stay at their residence when in their local market” and at the team hotel when traveling. They are also not allowed to visit “higher risk” areas like restaurants, bars, clubs and more.

However, according to the latest reports, more than 95 percent of NBA players are already vaccinated.

The fact that Michael Jordan express your support for the rules is certainly huge for the NBA, especially in the midst of a large number of players who are against or refuse to endorse them. One of them is LeBron James, who confirmed that he is vaccinated, but did not want to “defend him publicly” because he believes in having control over his own body.

For what it’s worth, it’s not just the NBA the one that creates the mandates of the COVID-19 vaccine. New York, San Francisco and Toronto also have rules in their respective areas that require athletes to be vaccinated in order to play or enjoy the facilities.

