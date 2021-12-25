12/25/2021 at 10:57 PM CET

Lidia Alvarez Vellido

Chief Executive Officer, better known as CEO, is the person with the greatest responsibility within a company. Although it is often confused with the figure of the president or the general director. In this sense, the former usually falls under the figure of the founder and in the case of the latter his role is much more operational.

Thus, the main responsibilities could be summarized as: maintaining relations with investors and shareholders, identifying and setting priorities according to the period; and define the global strategies of the company in areas such as IT, HR or Business.

With all this, Paula Arias, co-founder of Fresh People, a consultancy specialized in Human Resources and corporate transformation; It specifies some mistakes that these charges usually make and that can lead to bankruptcy: Not defining well the roles that the founding partners will adopt It is one of them. “Although it is common for everyone to do everything in the initial stage, it is important to provide clarity from the founding team, and not only from the know-how, but from the strengths of each one and where it adds real value to the project & rdquor ;, assures the expert.

Another of the biggest mistakes people make is to focus on “Put out fires & rdquor; and not transmitting a well-defined vision and roadmap. “Fires you will have, and many, but focusing only on them and not transmitting the vision and why you do what you do to your team causes the talent to become misaligned, it communicates and transmits the philosophy and values ​​as well as the strategic direction where are you going & rdquor ;.

Not be part of the team is another one of them and the solution is to maintain quality relationships, “not only with your partners & rdquor ;, listening to what the internal customer asks for and transmitting the expectations that there are about them is also important.

Regarding hiring, do it indiscriminately in terms of scholarship recipients is another failure. “Each person who joins your team makes an impact, especially in the first hires, hires well, with meaning and finds that talent that wants to grow with the company, don’t get carried away by time pressure & rdquor ;.

Abusing meetings It is usually the main mistake of any position with responsibility and Arias advises “to leave the ego at home and delegate & rdquor; in those people who know how to do their job and that is why they have been hired.

Seek accelerated growth without planning or a CTO profile without still having a clear product are another of the failures of this figure. Also, “not harnessing the power of 1: 1 to build trust and not accepting that you may have to step up to someone better than yourself & rdquor; These are just a few more mistakes CEOs make in their professional career.

Other advice provided by the expert is to hire a seniority in areas where the founders do not have knowledge or experience; as well as working the foundations of culture from the beginning. Regarding the latter, Arias explains that the referents of a team will be the ones in charge of making it scale as the company grows, but we must not wait until it is too late because that will affect all processes and hiring.

Finally, continually looking for ways to continue fostering this commitment and strengthening team loyalty is essential since “talent is not motivated by itself & rdquor ;.