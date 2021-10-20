HELPMYCASH

Selling a home requires several actions and one of the most important is the appraisal of the property. It is a process that can condition the speed of the operation and, above all, the profitability obtained from the transaction.

An incorrect valuation can hurt the profit of the operation.

The appraisal of a home is a decisive step in the sale process. The speed with which the property can be sold and the profitability that is obtained depends on it. However, it is not always given the importance it deserves and consequently some mistakes are often made in the process. In this sense, from the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com they explain what are the mistakes to avoid in the moment of appraise a home to sell.

Do a one-time appraisal with a real estate agency

“Real estate agencies, in general, pursue a commercial purpose when they carry out an appraisal,” they say from HelpMyCash. Indeed, users of the financial and real estate comparator have revealed that, on many occasions, their profit was hurt because the agency made an incorrect appraisal. “A rare case that we were able to verify, for example, was that of an owner who sold his apartment with a traditional agency. This agency did the appraisal and suggested a sale price that the owner accepted, mainly, due to ignorance. Later, when were about to close the sale, the buyer’s mortgage appraiser maintained that the sale price was very low compared to market conditions. ” This undoubtedly altered the profitability of the seller, who could have obtained a higher profit if the appraisal had been done correctly.

On the opposite side, some agencies make appraisals with higher than market prices to attract the attention of sellers and attract them as customers. However, buyers are not interested in these overvalued properties, forcing the owner to lower the price. The consequence of this practice is that there is an unnecessary delay in the sale. But all this “does not mean that you have to avoid real estate appraisal, but on the contrary: the agents are professionals who know the market and have specific knowledge about the value of the home,” they say from the comparator. For the reasons stated above, it is not advisable to define the price of the property based on a single valuation. “Our advice in this regard is to carry out as many evaluations as possible and compare the results”, they point out from HelpMyCash

Choose the price using only ‘online’ pricing tools

The online appraisal tools They are useful in making an estimate of the property’s market values. However, the accuracy of these appraisals does not usually exceed 75%. This is because there are certain characteristics of the house that can only be evaluated on site, such as the state of conservation or the quality of the materials.

For all this, doing online appraisals can be very useful, but it is advisable to always carry out at least one face-to-face appraisal of the home. “Sometimes it is often thought that with face-to-face appraisal we refer to the mortgage appraisal, but this is not the case. What we advise is, in addition to making appraisals on the Internet, contacting at least one real estate agency to do a free and face-to-face appraisal of housing “, detail the experts of HelpMayCash.

Define the price of the house based on the money you need

The third mistake to avoid is related to defining the price of the house based on the money the seller needs. For example, some HelpMyCash users who wanted to sell their house to buy another calculated the cost of acquiring this new property and, based on this, they estimated how much money they would need to obtain from the sale. “What is often overlooked in these cases is that the sale is associated with a series of expenses, such as personal income tax or the payment of municipal capital gains. If these are not taken into account when applying this method, sellers may incur losses. “, they warn from the comparator. That is why it is best to avoid this practice.

Ultimately, the best way to decide how much a home is worth is to “do as many appraisals as possible and roughly average the results.” Then each seller can choose a certain pricing strategy depending on your needs, they conclude from HelpMyCash.

