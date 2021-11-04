11/04/2021 at 2:38 PM CET

Lucía Galán is our bedside pediatrician, and that of another 543 thousand people who follow her on their social networks, and learn thanks to the outreach work that she carries out from them. She is also the author of the books ‘The great book of Lucia, my pediatrician’ or ‘You are a wonderful mother’, among others. Next November 13 will present the largest education event in our country: ‘Educating is everything’. We speak with her so that she can give us a preview of what we are going to find there.

Lucia, one more year presenting ‘Educar es todo’, why do you like this event so much?

They are now 6 years together, Lucía and Educar is everything, and I cannot feel more proud to be part of this great educational family because, really, when you become a mother, even though as the years go by you feel more secure about yourself and the model of education you have chosen, if you realize that this is continuous learning, and that we are here to learn. There is no event from which I do not draw invaluable lessons. So I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to keep listening to the best experts and trying to do a little bit better every day.

Mothers and fathers increasingly have more information thanks, in part, to great disseminators like you, who use social networks as a channel. Lucia, is knowing more educating better?

Without a doubt. The basis of everything is in knowledge. And, of course, in landing it later in your personal circumstances under the roof of your house. There are no one-size-fits-all suits here, it’s about, once you have all the knowledge, make your own suit according to your circumstances and those of your children. Ultimately this is about trial and error. And, above all, that what works for one child may not work for the other. We must accept that it is not an easy journey, but that surrounded by knowledge one gets along much better.

What is the greatest learning that you have taken after so many years presenting this event?

Well, despite our profession, the turns that each of us have taken, despite the different ages of our children, we all go through very similar situations and we all feel very similar on this journey that is motherhood and motherhood. paternity. Many speakers have passed through our stage, I have learned from all of them that in the end it is about enjoying each stage of our children and looking at life as an apprenticeship. We always talk about children being the ones who don’t stop learning, but we should look at children with that look with which they look at the world, because, in my case, my children have been my great teachers of life.

Lucia, many mothers and fathers visit your office every day. What would you say is, from your experience, your greatest need?

With all the information they have, I believe that what they need most is the security of knowing that they are doing well or, at least, that they are not doing so badly. When you receive so much information, it is difficult to differentiate what is true from what is not, what has scientific evidence from what does not have it, and this makes parents feel unsure whether what they are doing is the right thing, both in terms of related to the health of their children, food, behavior problems … I see parents more insecure than ever in this regard. Wherever you look, there is always someone who does it totally different, and this makes you doubt. But that is why these events are so important, because they reaffirm you in the idea that we are not doing so badly.

Lucia, you have two children. Did you read a lot to know how to approach your education?

Yes, my children are already in their teens. I read a lot in your childhood, and I’m still reading now. I’ve never stopped doing it. I have the feeling that they are changing by leaps and bounds and I need to adapt. I consider myself an informed and studied mom in that sense. My oldest son is 15 years old now, and I still feel like I have a lot to learn.

As a mother, what are you most proud of?

This question excites me. What I am most proud of is looking back and seeing that I have achieved it. That I have given my children a happy, loving, serene, empathetic and sensitive childhood. And I say it with a super big mouth. I know that I have achieved it because I look at them and I love the people they have become and in this, their parents have had a lot to do with it. This I repeat to myself in my low days: “Lucia, look at your children, you have done well.”

What are the mothers and fathers who attend going to find next November 13 in Madrid, at the ‘Educar es todo’ event?

They will meet a team of professionals, experts in education and childhood from whom they will extract multiple lessons. They will get excited, laugh (we laugh a lot), sometimes cry, because there are experts who connect with you, with that vital moment that you are living, and they bring tears to your eyes. And above all, they are going to develop an addiction, because this event is hooked and you realize that you are waiting like May water for the next one.