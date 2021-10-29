The landing of HBO Max has shaken the streaming world in Spain and now is the time to enjoy the platform.

We had been waiting for a few months for HBO to transform into HBO Max and earlier this week it finally happened. The great platform that raises the stakes in terms of film premieres and series fund is available in our country and above with an incredible offer forever.

But after so much reading about it, some aspects may have been forgotten, such as that it will premiere WarnerMedia movies about 45 days after they hit theaters or his definitive bet on 4K, one of the great demands that existed with HBO.

Although in these first days there has been some problem with the transition between platforms, there are already many movies available to choose from and we are going to recommend some for you this Halloween.

Inside

10 years after the original French film hit viewers with its intense gore this was shot. remake that repeats an approach that will give many people a hard time, albeit in a more decaffeinated way.

The premise is simple: a pregnant woman about to give birth receives a visit from another woman who wants something from her, something that surpasses anything you can imagine. Inside is a minor movie, but you may be interested in visiting if you don’t have access to the original.

The Warren File Saga

Surely you already know the films of what in Spain has been baptized as the Warren File saga, or The Conjuring, but they hold another viewing perfectly, and more if it is on a night like Halloween.

These movies were an instant classic in horror movies. In them, the pair of investigators is facing a series of paranormal events that frighten several families. Very American all, yeah, but when scary movies are well done … you have to enjoy them.

10 Cloverfield Street

This horror film, or suspense, has given rise to much debate, but its formula is as simple as it is effective. A woman wakes up in an underground bunker after suffering an accident. They tell him, a chemical catastrophe has happened outside and he must stay in there with two other people, but is it true?

Suspense and intrigue until the final minutes they mix in this movie that was released in 2016 but still works. If you want to know what is really going on, you will have to see it.