The weekend is for watching movies, it is written in the good movie buff’s bible. For this reason we bring you a selection with the best adventures and stories that reach the main streaming platforms.

There are those who enjoy the weekends traveling and trying new restaurants. And that’s fine, but there are also those who just want to look at the billboard and check the web for the latest releases from Netflix, HBO Max or Disney +.

And, as we are one of the latter, we have thought of making a selection for you, like every Friday, with the newest or the best that comes to streaming platforms.

Although you can also do both plans at the same time, you just have to organize, I give you my word.

With three new films coming to their respective services, what we promise you is that you won’t get bored, plus each one is of a different genre. I hope you like them all.

The best singer in history, an escapee and a superhero

Bohemian rapsody

While music band biopics aren’t the best genre, the truth is that this interpretation of the Queen story is outrageous.

Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury, the greatest singer of all time (I am not going to discuss this, they are facts), in a movie where although the flamboyant rock star is treated with great affection, tells a very faithful and interesting story.

It has just arrived on Netflix and it deserves a minute of your time.

Qualification: Bohemian Rapsody Release date: 2018 Duration: 2:14 hours Platform: Netflix

The Old Man and the Gun

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker and his daring escape from San Quentin in the 70s to deliver a series of blows that stunned authorities and captivated society.

Robert Redford is splendid in one of his last roles, where age does not prevent him from being the great actor who, although he no longer has the shine of his maturity, is still a formidable and truly captivating actor.

Qualification: The Old Man and the Gun Release date: 2018 Duration: 1:29 hours Platform: HBO Max

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings

It is the last Marvel movie to come to Disney + and it involves meeting a character unknown to a large part of the public who has arrived thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings is worth it, at least to see it from home if we have Disney + already hired.

It’s a different adventure, with characters that feel good because they are fresh, and because the action scenes are incredible.

Qualification: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Release date: 2021 Duration: 2:14 hours Platform: Disney Plus

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.