The time has come to recommend some movies that you can watch this weekend on your favorite streaming service.

With the cold, the desire to stay home to watch a movie grows and what is called comes back: sofa, movie and blanket. In addition, with everything that has increased the supply in the last year, you have more and more options at your disposal and on weekends you can take advantage of it to catch up.

The number of news that arrive every week on the different platforms is incalculable. Many are still discovering the HBO Max catalog that continues to form, but in this time Netflix has released a multitude of movies and Filmin, Prime Video, Disney + and many other options continue to increase their catalog.

That is why it is likely that discover a movie in our recommendations, or at least know that now you have it available for free at home. Let’s go with them.

Bad Boys for Life – Netflix

You probably saw the first installment, maybe the second. and the third? Last year it was released the last film of which the Bad Boys saga can already be considered. With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence the funniest and most spectacular policemen returned.

Although you already know what you will find if you see it on Netflix, we anticipate that this time they are fighting a Mexican drug cartel without leaving Miami. These cops who are close to retirement will not have it easy at all and they will be transformed directly into targets. Entertainment like previous movies.

Godzilla – HBO Max

In recent years they have returned to recover this gigantic monster in the world of cinema and we think it doesn’t need too much presentation. For those who are confused with them, of the films that have been released in the last decade this is the one with Bryan Cranston in the cast.

The synopsis will not surprise you and includes even a nuclear power plant in Japan and some mines in the Philippines, but the important thing with these films is know what Godzilla destroys and how they try to defeat him. Are you ready to find out? You can do it on HBO Max.

The Green Knight – Prime Video

Without being released in theaters, this film has reached Prime Video that is generating so much discussion in film critics. It went through the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and now you have it available on the platform, and we assure you that you cannot miss it if you are looking for something different and with content.

The Green Knight is a film of Arthurian myths in which the well-known king must face the gigantic green knight, a twist to the well-known story where courage and family are reconsidered, but above all it is a different story to be seen until the final seconds.