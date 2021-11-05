This weekend of November we are going to recommend some recent releases on platforms that are worth seeing.

Cinemas have long suffered the consequences of the expansion of streaming platforms. Are every day they are more present in homes and with more new releases, something that the coronavirus pandemic has also had an impact on.

HBO Max will share some movies 45 days after they hit theaters, Disney + makes simultaneous premieres and Netflix releases great news exclusively. It’s not just series anymore, movies also play a very important role in the competition between different services.

This week we are going to recommend you some movies that you will find on different platforms and that can be considered novelties. Let’s go with them.

The harder the fall will be – Netflix

This is a story starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz that has recently arrived on Netflix to remind us that Western movies can still be shot today that are attractive to the public.

The fall will be tougher is the film with a plot that deals with an expected revenge and that at certain moments recalls some classics of the genre, a story to enjoy a quiet afternoon that you have available on Netflix.

No sudden movements – HBO Max

With this feature film we also go back, but not so much when we go to Detroit in the mid-twentieth century to see a story of gangsters, grand theft and unhealthy environments: No sudden movements.

In addition to the plot and the one that is directed by the prestigious Steven Soderbergh, you have to look at the cast: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser … A host of well-known names for a movie you’ll find on HBO Max.

Stay Home – Prime Video

We end with a recommendation that the critics have massacred and that they have not liked too much, but that belongs to that subgenre that has been given during the last year: low-budget films, with few actors and almost entirely shot at home … because of the coronavirus.

In Stay home, the coronavirus pandemic has caused Los Angeles to become a dystopian city. Faced with this situation, groups of friends meet online to organize online parties that do not always end too well. A little thriller to put in the background that you have available on Prime Video.