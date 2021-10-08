We recommend a few horror movies to warm up towards the end of the month.

Although the week is hard, we always have a little rest to enjoy our favorite leisure or at least relax. You can do many things on days off, but watching a movie is a good pastime and every Friday we try to help you with our recommendations.

As with Christmas, preparations for Halloween night start earlier every time and from the first day of October you can see profiles on social networks that change their image or name with references to this celebration. Our films this week are especially recommended for these people.

At least, in a matter of genders, terror can be found on any platform, so they will always have multiple options to choose from.

A quiet place – Prime Video

Recently the sequel to this film has been released, which serves as an indication of the good results it obtained. A quiet place is a story that mixes terror and suspense throughout the footage so that the viewer is always in tension.

Starring a family that lives in the forest, in a quiet place you don’t have to make any noise or talk, because if you don’t you will be hunted by … We assure you that seldom will you want to hear how the characters scream. You have it on Prime Video.

Veronica – Netflix

Now that La abuela is close to arriving, it may be time to rewatch Paco Plaza’s film that triumphed in 2017: Verónica. Everything worked in this story for attract viewers, even the most reluctant to Spanish horror cinema.

Veronica counts the apparently real events that took place in the 90’s in Vallecas. A story of ghostly presences, ouijas and adolescents that adds many clichés, but that manages to do it in a very interesting way and that you can see on Netflix.

Seoul Station – Filmin

Yeon Sang-ho is the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula who also directed an animated film in 2016 starring those zombies that he loves so much, an exercise in terror that we already know always works.

In a way, the premise will sound when it is placed in Seoul Central Station, a place full of beggars each night. The protagonist begins to see how these are transformed into zombies and from then on a party that you have available in Filmin begins.