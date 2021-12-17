The last weekend before Christmas you may want to stay home and enjoy a few movies that will help you relax.

It’s a little scary, but 2021 is coming to an end and in a week it will be Christmas. We all know what it means despite the threat that exists with the coronavirus: a little more social life, travel and copious meals. So if you want to catch air these days, you we are going to recommend some movies that will help distract you.

This has been a difficult year for streaming platforms due to the pandemic and problems making big-budget feature films. In addition, there were not many new features after the 2020 break in filming, but even so The offer has been endless for those who have followed the cinematographic news.

In any case, we have tried to recommend movies to you every weekend of the year and this was not going to be less.

It was the hand of God – Netflix

Each new premiere of Paolo Sorrentino is a cinematic event and this week his latest work has arrived on Netflix. It was the hand of God has gotten great reviews and it seems to be exciting viewers who can enjoy it on the platform right now.

This film with autobiographical overtones is based on the adolescence of the same director who lost his parents in an accident. His problems to know what to do with his life, the arrival of Maradona to Naples, his interest in cinema … It was the hand of God is that and much more, as Sorrentino’s followers know.

Anacleto Secret Agent – Prime Video

The adaptation of the well-known Spanish comic premiered in 2015 he knew how to capture part of the essence of the original. Although it has been forgotten over time, this was a small success that the viewers liked thanks to its humor and condense the whole story in less than 90 minutes.

You could almost say that Anacleto was our 007, with all that that implies in terms of the humor with which the story was permeated in the original comics and the movie. A comedy to watch with the whole family on Prime Video.

Miss Marx – Filmin

It came to Filmin without much noise, but Miss Marx has been gaining in repercussion and given a lot to talk about among those who have seen it.

The movie stars Eleanor, the youngest daughter of Karl Marx, and tells part of his vital journey at the end of the 19th century. A story that focuses on the social context and some feminist movements of the time. Interesting and with content, it is ideal for those looking for a less commercial cinema.