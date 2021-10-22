It is finally Friday and that means that you will have a little more time to enjoy a good movie.

If you arrive tired at the weekend, the best way to forget about problems and routine for a while is by watching a good movie. On this occasion we are going to recommend three that may be of interest to you and with which you won’t fail if you want to get stuck in front of the tv.

In addition, we have chosen feature films in which the tension is constant so that from the first minute you feel struck by their stories. The best thing is that you can watch them on your favorite streaming service without having to go to the box office.

Remember that next week HBO Max arrives in Spain, so there will be another revolution in this sector that will surely serve to bring more content to our homes, in case we did not have enough.

The minimal island

The industry of our country knows how to shoot good thrillers and in the last decade we have come across a large number of examples. Among all of them there are some that stand out especially, such as The minimal island, a film that triumphed at the box office and that is also a pleasure to behold.

The minimal island is centered on the investigation carried out by two policemen of opposite ideology in the Guadalquivir marshes. In this unique environment they seek to know what has happened to two teenage girls who have disappeared, but the tension of the place is almost unbearable. A great movie that you can watch on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and Disney +.

Red sparrow

Now that the latest installment of James Bond, No Time to Die, is in theaters, you might still want to see another movie where espionage is central: Red Sparrow. A story that tells the recruitment and the first missions of the character played by Jennifer Lawrence.

The plot of the film touches the seduction, the tension between America and Russia and all the classic elements in a story of these characteristics so that you feel as comfortable as trapped when you sit down to watch it on Disney +.

Usual suspects

We end our recommendations with a work that when it was released in 1995 it almost became an instant classic: Usual suspects. If you like movies that don’t slow down for a second and with twists and turns, you have to see it.

The lengthy testimony of a suspect in an interrogation room He unravels a plot in which several criminals are involved, five characters who are habitual in the reconnaissance rounds. But the story has several layers and discovering them will be a challenge. You will find it in Filmin, Prime Video and Movistar +.