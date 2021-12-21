VR Updated 12-21-2021 | 08:48

We could say that it is one of the questions of the million, or of the millions … Every year, many are those who still toil inlook up their numbersLucky. And therefore, as the celebration of the Christmas Lottery Draw on December 22, there are many people who go to Google in search of this answer.

It is clear that the answer is not easy to give, but even so, some magicians and fortune tellers venture to give a figure, although the truth is that, until now, no one has been able to guess the winning number in the Christmas Lottery Raffle 2021.

So, we can only attend to the statistics that the previous draws leave us. The years of history of the Christmas Lottery Draw. Since 1812, when the first celebration took place, there have been many award-winning completions, which leave a whole series of data to be able to talk about withdrawals with more luck or less fortunate numbers.

More graceful endings with El Gordo

The 5 is the number that has been awarded the most times with the Fatty of the Christmas Lottery, since he has achieved it up to a total of 32 occasions. Therefore, it is not surprising that this termination is one of the most demanded year after year, always rising as one of the favorites.

Following closely to 5, the tenth finishes in 4 and 6 stand out, which have been made with the Gordo in 27 editions.

Less graceful endings

Otherwise, between less graceful endings, which are called more gafes, stands out the one, since it has only been done with the Fat one on occasion. Followed by the two and the 9, as the last figures that have been less times graced with the main Christmas Lottery award.

With all this information, we can start making pools about what can be the winning number with the Gordo in the 2021 Christmas Lottery Draw.

2021 Christmas Lottery Most Wanted Numbers

Although the coronavirus has given us a small truce this year, numbers related to the virus remain among the most sought after. Ace, 14320, the day the first alarm state came into effect in Spain due to the pandemic, it is one of the most requested by Spaniards.

A number that has been added to the list of most wanted is 19,921, the day the La Palma volcano erupted. 80,121 also enters the ranking, which is when Filomena’s storm began in Madrid.

Either way, luck can fall equally on any of the tenths bought, since all the numbers will be in the drums, when the balls are introduced with all the numbers. Therefore, the fact that it touches the Christmas Lottery in one number or another it responds simply to luck. The only thing that can determine whether or not you have a better chance of winning, is the amount of tenths that are in possession.