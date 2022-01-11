The MLB saw during the 2021 campaign Shohei ohtani as the game’s biggest celebrity, having a player with skills not seen in over 100 years in someone who was one of the best hitters and pitchers in the game, adorning him with nimble base-running skills.

As a pitcher, Ohtani had 23 starts in 2021, where he had a record of 9 wins and 2 losses, after shooting in 130.1 episodes from the mound; He struck out 156, netting a 3.18 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

But looking beyond Shohei Ohtani’s results as a pitcher in the 2021 season in the Major Leagues, his repertoire raises big questions for future seasons, and he has a lot to improve on his pitches ahead of him.

Ohtani’s repertoire is made up of a four-seam fastball that he uses in 44.2% of his throws at a speed of 95.6 miles per hour, having as secondary weapons a Slider that in 2021 he used in 21.8%, a Split Finger that he used in 18.3%, launching a Cutter to a lesser extent by 12.2% and, being the Curve his least used weapon with 3.6% of his launches.

His Slider and Split Finger are the throws that we can classify as his “butter bread”, who in 2021 with the Slider generated 31.3% of the swings against said launch, they were fanned, while with the Split Finger 48.5% of the swings were fanned out.

Shohei Ohtani’s Split Finger / Splitter was by far his best pitch, not only because of the fan rate it generated, but also the drop / break of the pitch. At 88.1 mph, Ohtani’s Splitter had a 32.9-inch break to the vertical upon arrival at the plate, being 0.9-inch better than the league average used by that pitch, although the other pitches in his repertoire did not go with the pitch. same luck.

Ohtani’s four-seam fastball had 3.8 inches of horizontal break on arrival at home plate, though vertically it had a 14.7-inch drop and was worse than the league average that used the pitch at -1.2 inches of vertical movement.

His Cutter had a 3.6-inch horizontal sink rate, while 32.2 inches of vertical break, which was worse than the league average the Cutter used at –3.4 inches of vertical break.

As for his Slider, he had a pan rate of 15.9 inches of fall, while a 37.6 inches of vertical break, which was worse at –2.2 inches vertical than the average MLB pitcher who used the Slider.

His Curva despite using it so little was a great luminaire like his Splitter, which had 11.9 inches of horizontal movement on its arrival at the plate, while a 63.3 inches of vertical break, being better than the league average by 2.1 inches.

The horizontal / vertical pitching movement is analyzed with how much horizontal breaking movement that pitching has and how much vertical breaking it lacks compared to the league average.

Up to this point we can see all the work that Shohei Ohtani has ahead to improve in the location and break of his pitches in search of continuing to be a great pitcher, mainly with his fastball, slider and cutter.

And in the results of those pitches, just as the movement cites us, it also shows us what Ohtani has to do, since his Four-Seam Straight was hit by opponents to average .294 in 2021, while his Cutter was hit for a AVG from .241 and its slider to .193.

So to see another great Shohei Ohtani in 2022 from the mound, a lot will be work ahead in his repertoire.