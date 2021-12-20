12/20/2021 at 09:38 CET

Which countries are most vulnerable to climate change and which ones will best resist this global climate transformation? Although a glance at the world map already allows one to predict where the shots will go, sometimes misleading conclusions can be drawn. For this reason, a study by the University of Notredame (France) allows us to know in more detail the consequences that global warming will have in each part of the globe.

Icy landscapes are slowly melting into uninhabitable desert, while rising sea temperatures are killing coral reefs and marine life. At the same time, extreme weather events are becoming more common, causing multimillion-dollar losses to affected countries. For example, an episode like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 caused between $ 48 billion and $ 134 billion in damage.

To answer the question of which nations will be most affected, The University of Notre-Dame has compiled a great deal of information to create the so-called ND-Gain Index.

The study obtained data from 181 countries in relation to their vulnerability to climate change and what is their level of preparedness or adaptation to cope, based on factors such as medical care, food supply and political stability.

The amount of carbon dioxide emitted by all 181 countries analyzed each year was also taken into account to get an idea of ​​how each nation contributes to climate change. Data refer to 2019.

These parameters make it possible to compare the probability that each country has of successfully coping with changes in the global climate. with its responsibility before the phenomenon.

To which country to escape in the face of climate change?

The answer is Norway, thanks to its low vulnerability score and high level of preparedness. Their Nordic neighbors also fared well in the assessment, with Finland (3rd), Sweden (4th), Denmark (6th) and Iceland (8th) earning 5 of the 10 best places to survive.

The more immediate impression seems to be confirming that we must all flee to the countries of northern Europe and the North Atlantic to live our last days in case our planet becomes uninhabitable.

Interestingly, the The United Kingdom and the United States were not in the top 10, ranking 12th and 15th respectively. Both nations were initially among the 10 countries most likely to survive climate change in the 2015 version of this map, but a general worsening of their vulnerability and percentage of preparedness then drove them down the rankings.

Spain, far from extreme danger, but little prepared

In the case of Spain, it is ranked number 26In other words, in much worse conditions than the United Kingdom, and even France, which despite its proximity to us is ranked 16th.

Spain occupies this position in the ND-Gain index, both for its objective vulnerability to rising temperatures and for the measures adopted to prevent, mitigate and adapt to this phenomenon.

In terms of vulnerability, Spain occupies a comfortable eighth position, which is far from the most threatened countries. However, In the adaptation list, our country descends to a worrying position number 38, of the 181 countries analyzed.

Even more striking is the position of China in the ranking: 59th place. And it is that, in addition to being the major cause of global warming, by emitting an enormous amount of 9,040 metric tons of CO₂ annually into the atmosphere, this nation is also quite sensitive in terms of the effects of global warming.

This is largely due to the country’s growing population, which is putting great pressure on China’s natural resources and public services. Ironically, China’s vulnerability to climate change therefore means that they could reap what they are sowing.

Who are the biggest losers?

At the other end of the ranking, Not surprisingly, the world’s poorest and least developed nations have the least chance of surviving climate change..

Sub-Saharan African countries top 10 for survival. Somalia, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are among those at the bottom, due to their unstable government, poor infrastructure, lack of medical care and shortages of food and water.

These reports serve as a clear reminder of the need for the richest and most powerful countries to support the world’s most vulnerable nations. Even more so when many of the richest economies are those that contribute the most to climate change, but are less likely to be affected.

At the same time, the impoverished countries, with less responsibility for the global problem created, are precisely the ones that suffer the most.

To put this in perspective, Eritrea emits only 0.01% of the total carbon dioxide that the United States produces each year: just 0.6 metric tons of CO₂ compared to 4,997 tons for the North American country.

Full ranking: https://gain.nd.edu/our-work/country-index/rankings/

Reference article: https://ecoinventos.com/mapa-paises-mas-probabilidad-sobrevivir-cambio-climatico/