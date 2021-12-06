One of the Applications best known and famous worldwide, Instagram, you have decided to carry out a initiative surprising among all its users. The application asks them to create a second account, to prevent people lose enthusiasm by the platform.

The Instagram application encourages the creation of new accounts

Other sources

Secondary account creation has been popularized hugely on Instagram, and all users can turn it into a extension of the principal or one separated with your own login. Instagram wanted to send a message over the past year, encouraging users to “try a new account”.

Is the measure beneficial or detrimental to users?

The notice ensures that, by taking this action, you will help people to “keep to the day with a smaller group of friends ”and learn more about all their interests. With just a few steps, users who want to can create a second account without logging out from the original.

In recent years, a lot of controversy and debate about Benefits and handicaps that come to have social networks. In the case of Instagram, which many experts claim to generate anxiety and depressionWould making another account make things worse or better?

I know unknown how many persons have decided generate new accounts with the new function that Instagram launched for all its users, although some experts do assure that this initiative allows a new interaction by users.

Instagram achieves benefits by encouraging the creation of new accounts

These interactions can be, for example, new posts hoping to achieve more ‘I like it‘ and comments or, on the contrary, the realization of discussions or discussions focused on a particular aspect. Be that as it may, Instagram is believed to have benefited of this increased participation, achieving more advertising revenue.

Contrary to the policy that it defends Facebook, which is none other than to defend an account for each user, on Instagram The opposite happens: the application itself encourages users to generate multiple accounts.

Read also