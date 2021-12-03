This is the first weekend of December and it can’t get colder, so let’s stay home and watch TV. A long-awaited series in the world of big-time robberies, a space / time madness where Jack the Ripper and some walkers who never reached their destination may appear.

Let’s be honest, the cold in the street is not normal even if we were in January. The air is bladed and the snow saturates many parts of the country. For this reason I can only advise you to stay at home, for the good of all.

In addition, and with the incidence of the coronavirus soaring and the South African variant already dancing, postponing social life is a more than recommended measure since key holidays are approaching where we see our elders.

But let’s focus on the important things. December has just entered, the month of Christmas, and the desire to uncover the champagne and enjoy yours is stronger than ever After a very busy year, so our idea is to give you three series with which to rest the weekend, because the key is to regain strength.

And the selection that we have made for you includes two Spanish productions and one Norwegian. That is, all European production.

A paper house, some visitors and a mystery to be solved. Let’s go with them:

The Paper House (Season 5, Part 2)

The Dalí gang (or his mask) continues in its attempt to rob the Bank of Spain, although they are experiencing their worst moments and that is saying.

With some of the members in mortal danger and doubts about the loyalty of their own peers, the second part of the fifth season premieres today December 3 on Netflix.

Qualification: The Money Heist Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

The Visitors (Season 2)

The second season begins with the capital of Norway shaken by murder. Lars and Alfhildr meet again in an investigation with ties to various countries and centuries that begs the question: could Jack the Ripper have traveled from the past to the present?

The two iconic Norwegian police detectives soon realize that if they want to catch the killer, they can only trust each other (a cliche, but it always works). This November 5, the second season opens.

Qualification: The visitors Release date: 2021 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: HBO Max

Hikers

A group of five friends hiking in northern Spain never reaches their destination. The police reconstruct the ghoulish events when they find their phones weeks later.

With this synopsis Disney + presents a Spanish production series that is horror and suspense. It premiered two days ago and critics are not unhappy with it. Let’s support the national product.

Qualification: Hikers Release date: 2020 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Disney +

Enjoy, that the weekend flies by and it is polar cold outside.