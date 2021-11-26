We are in the last weekend of November and in the heat of cold wave, so let’s stay at home watching television. A highly anticipated series in the Marvel Universe, a somewhat controversial American icon and a somewhat disaster politician.

We are facing the fourth and last weekend of November, and that means that just a week away we will have Christmas carols playing on the radio and a lot of Christmas lights hanging in the street.

This also means that it is hard autumn, and that it is cold and windy. Leaving the house is unpleasant, but in return we have a fantastic alternative plan: stay home, watch TV and enjoy under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, we bring you the recommendations of the weekend, both for Netflix and Disney Plus platforms, as well as for HBO Max, three of the most used and that for sure, although rebound, some of you have on television.

We are going with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend. And, as you will see, we are facing a long-awaited weekend, especially for them.

An archer, a tiger and a politician. Let’s go with them.

Hawk Eye

Marcel’s Cinematic Universe (UCM) is in luck with the return of one of its most unknown superheroes, at least on the big screen.

To play the most pointed character in the cinema, Jeremy Renner has once again put on his leather suit, adjusted his quiver and grabbed his big bow, because Christmas needs him.

Disney + shows us an unknown facet of Hawkeye because two months cannot go by without us having a Marvel series. It is not a panacea, or at least its beginning is somewhat weak, but you already have two chapters available to watch.

Qualification: Hawk Eye Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Disney +

Tiger King (Season 2)

Surely you remember Tiger King as the only good thing that happened to us in a pandemic. This Netflix series brought laughter, scares and disgust in the middle of the great confinement that left us locked up at home for four months.

Well, as you know, the series ended by revealing that Joe Exotic was in jail (although it is something that they do not stop giving it to understand during all the chapters of the first season), so in this second we hope to see our protagonist alive and well. .

Will this noteworthy documentary live up to it?

Qualification: Tiger King Release date: 2021 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Come on Juan

HBO Max premieres this Sunday the first two episodes of Venga Juan, the series starring Javier Cámara where he plays a politician named Juan Carrasco who is a well-written disaster.

Like all of us who saw 7 Lives, it is impossible not to love every role played by Javier Cámara, but it is true that this series shows the worst of our political system in a satire key.

It is very worth seeing and laughing, because you are going to laugh.

Qualification: Come on Juan Release date: 2021 Duration: 30 minute chapters Platform: HBO Max

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.