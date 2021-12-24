We are facing the fourth weekend of December and that means that it is Christmas. But since there is coronavirus, it is best to stay home with the family watching series, which is also a very traditional custom.

The first thing I have to do is congratulate you on Christmas, so: Merry Christmas! That being said, let’s get into the situation.

With the incidence of the coronavirus soaring and the Omicron variant already dancing, postponing social life is a recommended measure because many of us are already at the parents’ house eating with our grandmother and uncles.

For this reason we have made a totally Christmas selection for this weekend. No new releases or latest trends, we have come to celebrate Christmas in the best way and we can’t think of a better one.

A woman looking for love, a Christmas story reinterpreted by a series genius and a reality show where they look for Christmas love through dating. The selection could not be more diverse, could it?

Christmas at home, a classic tale and 12 quotes.

Christmas at home

Tired of everyone commenting on her love life, a hardened single woman goes on a 24-day hunt to find a boyfriend to take home for Christmas.

With this synopsis, more hackneyed than a child’s bike on August 31, a great series begins to see in company these days. It is pleasant, funny and friendly. You can not ask for more.

Qualification: Christmas at home Release date: 2019 Duration: 30 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Christmas story

An original version of the iconic Charles Dickens ghost story by Steven Knight, this grim reinterpretation is a chilling dive into the dark night of Ebenezer Scrooge’s soul.

The creator of this work is responsible for bringing the Peaky Blinders to life, so you can expect a reinterpretation of a very hackneyed tale that is most interesting. Although it is in film format, it is a mini series, only that Disney + has uploaded it as a single chapter.

Qualification: Christmas story Release date: 2019 Duration: A 2:52 hour chapter Platform: Disney +

12 christmas quotes

Determined to bring a couple home for Christmas, three incredibly romantic singles arrive at an Austrian castle to embark on a barrage of Christmas dates, from Christmas sweater parties to funky activities.

This reality show is entertaining and light content for those who are romantics on these dates. Perfect to see between nougat and nougat.

Qualification: 12 christmas quotes Release date: 2021 Duration: 37 minute chapters Platform: HBO Max

Merry Christmas, dear readers and readers.