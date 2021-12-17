This is the third weekend of December and it can’t get colder, so let’s stay home and watch TV. A highly anticipated series for fans of Henry Cavill, a ship named Rocinante with four heroes and a non-coronavirus pandemic.

The cold that we are suffering these days is not usual, no matter how much it is already December. The air cuts and the snow is collapsing the roads of half the country. For this reason I can only advise you to stay at home, for your own good and that of yours.

And with the incidence of the coronavirus soaring and the Omicron variant already dancing, postponing social life is a recommended measure because in two weeks we will be eating and dining with our grandparents and parents.

For this reason, the best thing is to stay at home, take the blanket, make some popcorn and enjoy these three pieces of series that have just been released.

The selection that we have made for this December 17 could not be better, since they are the last and definitive season of a series like The Expanse, which has been so popular among Sci-Fy lovers; the second season of Kaer Morhen’s Most Handsome and Handsome Warlock; and a series that could be currently.

A spaceship, a witch and a pandemic, what could be better ?:

The Expanse (Season 6)

James Holden, Naomi Nagata and Amos Burton have to continue fighting against the Free Army of the evil Marco Inaro, while accepting the loss of Alex, the faithful Martian pilot who, in a slightly strange script twist, loses his life (off-set accusations about improper conduct).

With this season we come to the end of a series that has been liked a lot, where it has been seen how the budget gave the option to develop a series that is technically impressive and that, narratively, is not bad at all.

One chapter every week on Amazon Prime and we already have the first one available.

Qualification: The Expanse Release date: 2021 Duration: 55 minute chapters Platform: Amazon Prime

The Witcher (Season 2)

After a whole first season that became a worldwide phenomenon, Henry Cavill returns to play the White Wolf, the butcher of Bavliken, the witch of Kaer Morhen, etc.

With a thousand names, Geralt de Rivia returns to continue the story that was left in style in the past storm. And I hope it is explained more precisely, since the temporary jumps of the first one dislodged many people.

The second season has just been released on Netflix and we remind you that on this platform the series are uploaded with all the chapters, so happy weekend of blood, monsters and adventures.

Qualification: The Witcher Release date: 2021 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Station eleven

A post-apocalyptic saga that spans multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they try to rebuild and reimagine the world anew, preserving the best of what has been lost.

This is the synopsis of a series that has just arrived on HBO Max and that is getting rave reviews everywhere.

Qualification: Station eleven Release date: 2021 Duration: 42 minute chapters Platform: HBO Max

Enjoy, that the weekend flies by and it is polar cold outside.