We are in the middle of November and in the heat of cold wave, so let’s stay at home watching television. A long-awaited series in the world of fantasy, an anime made series with real actors and a rural doctor who fights against a drug store, these are our proposals to spend the weekend in the best way.

We are facing the third weekend of November, and that means that in just two weeks we will have Christmas carols playing on the radio and a lot of Christmas lights hanging in the street.

This also means that it is hard autumn, and that it is cold and windy. Leaving the house is unpleasant, but in return we have a fantastic alternative plan: stay home, watch TV and enjoy under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, we bring you the weekend recommendations, both for the Netflix and Disney Plus platforms, as well as for Prime Video, three of the most used and that for sure, although on the rebound, you have some in television.

We are going with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend. And, as you will see, we are facing a long-awaited weekend, especially for them.

A time wheel, a bounty hunter and a doctor against a pharmacist. Let’s go with them.

Cowboy bebop

Based on an anime from the 90s, Netflix has seen fit to bring together John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda and turn what was a hit at the end of the millennium into reality.

This series tells the adventures of a bounty hunter who, together with his team, set out to navigate the galaxy and accept commissions in exchange for money. It is one of the great bets of Netflix for this 2021.

Qualification: Cowboy Bebop Release date: 2021 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

The wheel of time

The lives of four young women are forever changed when a stranger comes to their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Darkness.

With this synopsis begins a series that wants to be Amazon’s Game of Thrones. There are high hopes for it and today, November 19, it should be the series that leads the weekend of streaming.

Qualification: The wheel of time Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Prime Video

Dopesick

A pharmaceutical company puts an entire town in deep America into a drug problem after experimenting with local miners with a new drug that, despite not generating addiction, is an opiate.

In this way, the series that has just arrived at Disney + puts on the table the enormous problem that the United States has with drug use, and how pharmaceutical companies have taken advantage of it for decades.

And I don’t talk about the cast because it makes me laugh: Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson …

Qualification: Dopesick Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Disney +

