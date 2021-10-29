We are at the end of October, it is already cold, and Sunday is Halloween. So let’s stay at home watching TV if we don’t want to be scared out there, you never know what might happen on the most terrifying night of the year.

We are facing the last weekend of October, a special month for all of us who love Halloween, the only truly fun party that we have imported from the United States in the last 40 years.

And Halloween is finally here. And it is that during the whole Sunday the party will take place where the scares, the candies and the costumes are the protagonists.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, we bring you the recommendations of the weekend, both for the Netflix and HBO Max platforms (which is on sale, run) and for Disney Plus, three of the largest currently and surely , although rebound, some of you have at home.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

That said, we are going with the series that we recommend from here so that the weekend is terrifying, because what it touches. It’s Halloween, dear readers.

A mansion, a mermaid and the American terror. Let’s go with them.

The curse of Hill House

This is not a new series, but it is worth seeing in the dark on our sofa. Of course, only if you have a scare-proof heart.

A Netflix classic, the story is based on the same as many other horror stories: a family moves into a house that, surprise, sinister things happen.

A brilliant cast and a pretty solid story tells one of the best Netflix scare stories of recent years.

Qualification: The Curse of Hill House Release date: 2018 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Siren

Bristol Cove is a seaside town known for the legend of having been home to mermaids. The arrival of a mysterious young woman proves that popular history is real, so begins a battle between man and the sea in which these predatory beings.

This series is from HBO and tells a story much closer to the original myth of the mermaids than those Disney told us as children. There are three seasons and the truth is that they are worth watching.

Qualification: Siren Release date: 2018 Duration: 40 minute chapters Platform: HBO Max

American horror story

The first 9 seasons of the legendary horror series, as well as the 10th American Horror Story: Double Feature are available on Disney +.

Each season tells a different mystery And, after almost 10 years in operation, it has become a cult series.

A must for all those who love horror in well-told stories. It is true that this Halloween you will not have time to see the 9 seasons, but with one you will be afraid for a month.

Qualification: Siren Release date: 2011 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Disney Plus

Enjoy, that the weekend flies by, although this time what is going to fly are the witches with their brooms.