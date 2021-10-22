It’s the middle of October and it’s already cold, so let’s stay home and watch TV. With a crime in a very funny neighborhood, a house full of keys and a family turned upside down, we will spend the weekend in the best way.

We are facing the fourth and not the last weekend of October, a month loved by all those who love skulls and monsters, since it is Halloween, the only really fun party that we have imported from the United States in the last 40 years.

But being at the end of October also means that it is hard fall. This makes leaving the house unpleasant, but in return the stay-at-home plan is ideal for watching TV and enjoying yourself under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, it’s time to bring you the recommendations of the weekend, both for the Disney Plus platforms such as Netflix, as well as for HBO, three of the largest currently and that surely some of you have at home.

That said, we are going with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend, yes, while those of the week were calm and relaxed, those of this weekend are more intense. One is even medium … although the other is humorous, to compensate.

A building, a haunted house and a family. Let’s go with them.

Only murders in the building

The great Steve Martin and Martin Short join Selena Gomez to star in a well-told adventure where everything revolves around an iconic New York building and a murder.

With the podcast fever in the background, these three characters (each rarer) come together to solve a crime in which there is much mystery behind. They say it is suicide, but it is not.

This series was released this year and a week ago Disney Plus decided to upload all the missing chapters, so it is already complete to see it at once.

Qualification: Only murders in the building Release date: 2021 Duration: 30 minute chapters Platform: Disney Plus

Locke & Key

Three brothers move with their mother to the mansion where their father lived. The point is that he was murdered recently and in the house what you will find are keys, powers and secrets.

This is how Netflix sums up a series based on a comic in which the influence of Lovecraft was much more present, since in the American company they have wanted to sweeten it a little and make it more for the whole family.

It does not become scary, but moves between the irreverent and the mystery. They have just released their second season on Netflix (which is now a bit more expensive than usual).

Qualification: Locke & Key Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Succession (T3)

Succession focuses on issues such as power, politics and family from the point of view of an aging media mogul and his four children. And with this argument begins one of the series of the moment.

Starring Brian Cox and Hiam Abbass, the third season premiered on Monday, October 18, and critics have praised it again. Without a doubt, a level recommendation for those looking for a series with grounds.

Qualification: Succession Release date: 2021 Duration: 55 minute chapters Platform: HBO

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.