It’s the middle of October and it’s already cold, so let’s stay home and watch TV. With a fun neighborhood, a group of youngsters in distress, and a horror comedy, perfect plans to make the weekend fly by.

We are facing the third weekend of October, a special month for all of us who love Halloween, the only truly fun party that we have imported from the United States in the last 40 years.

But being in the middle of October also means that it is already autumn in all its splendor. This makes leaving the house unpleasant, but in return the stay-at-home plan is ideal for watching TV and enjoying yourself under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, We bring you the recommendations of the weekend, both for the Netflix and Prime Video platforms and for Disney Plus, three of the biggest currently and I’m sure that, although on the rebound, some of you have at home.

That said, let’s go with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend, yes, while those of the week were calm and relaxed, those of this weekend are more intense, some will even make you get up from the sofa of a boat.

A building, a murderer and an institute. Let’s go with them.

On the other side of the institute

Inspired by the literary work of RL Stine with the same name, this series tells in 8 chapters fantastic stories that make us reflect on what we do not control or know.

In every episode the series shows us a different cast of actors, which will have to face the unknown, so it is best not to become attached to any of the actors.

The series premieres today on Disney plus and can be great to watch with the whole family, because it’s a 12+ only.

Qualification: On the other side of the institute Release date: 2021 Duration: 30 minute chapters Platform: Disney Plus

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Surely the name of I know what you did last summer sounds familiar to you from a film that in the 2000s was a success and a mass phenomenon. It is logical if you are over 25 years old.

In a city full of secrets a group of teenagers are harassed by a mysterious murderer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night … thus begins the synopsis of a series that seems to drink too much of the original work.

Just today it was released on Prime Video.

Qualification: I Know What You Did Last Summer Release date: 2021 Duration: 48 minute chapters Platform: Prime Video

There is no one living here

We are before the best series that Spanish television has given. And here I am not going to argue because it would be a waste of time.

The incredibly real adventures of a building where each neighbor is the representation of a part of society have come to Netflix for the first time today, Friday, October 15, 2021, which makes us understand a little better the increase in the price of the platform ( quality pays).

We invite you to Desengaño 21, where Emilio Delgado will be waiting for you at the portal. Do not step on the scrubbing.

Qualification: There is no one living here Release date: 2003 Duration: 50 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.