October begins and it is already cold, so let’s stay at home watching TV. With these recommendations you can spend two days of hacks, music and trials, perfect plans for the weekend to fly by while we enjoy the latest news.

We are facing the second weekend of October, a special month for all of us who love Halloween, the only really fun party that we have imported from the United States.

But being in the middle of October also means that it is already autumn in full splendor, that the leaves are already falling and that it is a little cold outside. This makes leaving the house unappetizing, which is ideal for watching TV and enjoying yourself under the blanket.

And, as you well know, being today Friday, We bring you the recommendations of the weekend, both for the Netflix and Prime Video platforms and for Disney Plus, three of the largest currently and that for sure, even if it is rebound, some of you have hired.

That said, we are going with the series that we recommend from here to entertain yourself this weekend, yes, while last week’s were intense, this weekend’s are quieter, some even romantic.

A robot, a shop assistant and a lawyer. Let’s go with them.

Goliath (T3)

This exclusive Amazon Prime series has reached its fourth season, and last in 2021. In it, the acclaimed actor Billy Bob Thornton will return to his hometown to take down one of America’s great Goliaths: the opiate industry.

This fourth season follows the trend that we saw in the previous ones, being that the protagonist, Billy, practices as a lawyer in lost causes to defend the weak.

The series is one of those that can be enjoyed quietly on the sofa thanks to its good script and its great interpretation.

Qualification: Goliath Release date: 2021 Duration: 48 minute chapters Platform: Prime Video

Mr. Robot

It was one of the series that revolutionized the international scene back in 2015 when its first season was released, in which Rami Maleck rose to world fame (later we would see him play Freddie Mercury in a masterful way).

Now the series has arrived with all the seasons to Netflix, including the fourth and last one that was released in 2019.

The series is about hackers, international companies, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. This series is very worthwhile.

Qualification: Mr. Robot Release date: 2019 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Netflix

High fidelity

This series is a reworked version of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name, where a record store owner named Rob reminisces about her love affairs through music and culture.

With Zoe Kravitz as protagonist, the series is on Disney + And it is that content that is often overlooked but that has a power and a charm that are rare to see on these types of platforms where the content is always by weight.

Qualification: High fidelity Release date: 2020 Duration: 45 minute chapters Platform: Disney Plus

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.