The Valencia GP 2021 MotoGP He faces the races today, November 14 at the prestigious Cheste circuit. As is tradition until now, the Circuit of Valencia hosts the last round of the championship.

With the championship already decided in the queen category where Fabio Quartararo took the title of World Champion in San Marino, eyes are on Valentino rossi who reaches his last career as a MotoGP rider after announcing his withdrawal.

Marc Márquez he is still injured and will miss the Valencian appointment while the rest of the Spanish on the grid, Joan Mir, Álex Rins, Pol and Aleix Espargaró, Álex Márquez, Maverick Viñales and Iker Lecuona, they will fight to be on the podium in a circuit that they know perfectly.

SCHEDULE AND TV GP OF VALENCIA MOTOGP

FP1 Moto3: 9.00h.

FP1 MotoGP: 9.55h.

FP1 Moto2: 10.55h.

FP2 Moto3: 1:15 p.m.

FP2 MotoGP: 2.10pm.

FP2 Moto2: 15.10h.

FP3 Moto3: 9.00h.

FP3 MotoGP: 9.55h.

FP3 Moto2: 10.55h.

Q1 Moto3: 12.35h.

Q2 Moto3: 13.00h.

FP4 MotoGP: 1.30pm.

Q1 MotoGP: 2.10pm.

Q2 MotoGP: 2:35 p.m.

Q1 Moto2: 15.10h.

Q2 Moto2: 15.35h.

Moto3 race: 11.00h. (23 laps)

Moto2 race: 12.20h. (25 laps)

MotoGP race: 2:00 p.m. (27 laps)

WHERE TO SEE THE MOTOGP VALENCIA GP ON TV?

In Spain, this season the MotoGP World Championship can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar +. In Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru you can follow live through ESPN and, in the United States, by NBC Sports.

Also, you can follow live the results of the qualifying and the MotoGP race and the Moto3 and Moto2 races the Valencia GP on the website of SPORT, as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the pilots.