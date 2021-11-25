. Home Depot and Lowe’s for Black Friday

Want to shop at Home Depot or Lowe’s for Black Friday 2021? If you’re wondering about special offers or store opening hours on Friday, November 26, read on for all the details.

Home Depot stores open at 6:00 am on Black Friday

A Home Depot representative confirmed with Heavy that Home Depot stores will open a little earlier at 6:00 am local time on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

However, it’s a good idea to check your local store for the most up-to-date information on when it will open, the representative advised. For the hours or contact information of the Home Depot closest to you, visit here.

The representative shared that Home Depot has a series of specials for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. You can see the full list of deals in your local vacation ad online, they advised. But here are some special offers that stand out:

• BOGO in selected tools

• Free delivery on all Christmas decorations online

• Free delivery of freshly cut Christmas trees online now through December

• Free two-day delivery of tools and online storage

• Savings of up to $ 750 on select appliances (no rebate, no hassle)

Home Depot also offers these offers:

• $ 25 discount on live trees purchased online from 11/25 to 12/1

• Select artificial trees starting at $ 79 starting 11/24 for Black Friday

• 1.25 quarts of live poinsettias for $ 1.98 (now through 12/1)

Lowe’s will be open during its regular business hours on Black Friday

All Lowe’s stores are closed for Thanksgiving and will reopen during normal business hours on Black Friday, November 26, 2021, a Heavy representative confirmed. For the hours or contact information for the Lowe’s closest to you, visit here.

Lowe’s has already been offering a full week of Black Friday savings online and in stores, with some early bird specials from November 18 through December 1.

The deals listed below are just a selection of Lowe’s Black Friday specials shared by a Lowe’s representative.

• Up to 40% discount on selected tools and accessories (valid from 11/25 to 1/12)

• Buy one get one free, select tools from top brands (valid 1/18 – 11/22) (see store for more information on qualifying).

• Up to $ 150 off select Craftsman tool storage chests and cabinets via mail-in rebate (valid 11/25 – 1/12). This includes $ 30 off from $ 300-499.99, $ 75 off from $ 500 to $ 749.99, and $ 150 off from $ 750 or more.

• $ 329 Kobalt Quiet Tech 26 Gallon Single Stage Portable Corded Electric Vertical Air Compressor (was $ 349) (valid 11 / 25-12 / 1)

• $ 99 CRAFTSMAN 7 1/4 ″ Compact Miter Saw with Free Support ($ 189 value) (valid Nov. 18-28-22)

• $ 298 CRAFTSMAN CFT 41-inch 7-Drawer Steel Wheeled Workstation (was $ 429) (valid 11/25 – 1/12)

• $ 249 Little Giant M22 Ladders with Leg Levelers 19 ft. Aluminum Reach Type 1A – 300 lbs. Capacity Multi-Position Telescopic Ladder (was $ 289) (was $ 259, was $ 299 at AK / HI) (valid 11 / 25-12 / 1)

• Kobalt $ 159 (was $ 179) Single Stage Portable Electric Horizontal Air Compressor (valid 11 / 25-12 / 1)

• $ 129 DEWALT XTREME 12 Volt 2-Tool MAX Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case (was $ 199) (valid 11/25 – 1/12)

• $ 149 Metabo HPT MultiVolt 2 Tool 18 Volt Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Hardshell Case (was $ 249) (valid 11 / 18-1 / 26/22)

• $ 99 Kobalt Mechanic Set – 309 Piece Kobalt Mechanic Tool Set ($ 516 value) (valid 11 / 18-2 / 28/22)

• $ 98 Werner 3.91 ft x 3.91 ft Aluminum Adjustable Work Platform with 300 lbs. Capacity (was $ 124) (valid 11 / 25-12 / 1)

• $ 89.00 Kobalt 24 Volt Max Brushless Cordless Drill. 1/2 in. (Before $ 139) (valid from 11/25 to 1/12)

• $ 7.98 DEWALT TOUGH GRIP 30 Piece Set High Speed ​​Steel Screwdriver Bit Set (was $ 14.98) (valid 11 / 25-12 / 1)

If you are looking for Christmas decorations or lighting, the following special offers are available anywhere except Alaska and Hawaii:

• Save on a selected Christmas decoration (valid from 11/18 to 11/24)

• $ 158 GE Colorado Pine Pre Lit Tree (Special Purchase) (valid 11 / 18-11 / 24)

• Save on a selected holiday decoration (valid 11/25 to 1/12)

• $ 89.98 Holiday Living 6-foot pre-lit pop-up Christmas snowman (valid 11/25 – 1/12)

• $ 79.98 Holiday Living 7.5ft Highland Spruce Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (valid 11/25 – 1/12)

• $ 69 Dr. Seuss 7.5 ‘Grinch Christmas Inflatable (valid 11/25 – 1/12)

• $ 69 Disney Happy Holidays Mickey Mouse 7-foot Christmas Inflatable (valid Nov. 25-12)

• $ 5.98 GE StayBright 100-Count 24.7-ft Multicolor LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights (was $ 9.98) (valid 11 / 25-12 / 1)

There are also numerous kitchen and bathroom specials, electronics and smart home specials, windows / walls / ceilings / doors and floors, and outdoor and patio specials.

