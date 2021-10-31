. Trick or Treaters looking for candy on a street popular for its home decorating tradition on Halloween Night in Sierra Madre, east of Los Angeles, on October 31, 2018

Is today! Halloween night or Halloween has arrived. On October 31 of each year, it is expected by adults and children, to put together their best costume and go out in the company of family and friends in search of the best candies of all. The Trick or Treat this 2021, will be held on Sunday.

This festival that precedes the well-known Day of the Dead, is a celebration that has as tradition that children, young people and adults, dress up to go from door to door asking for sweets and sweets that are distributed in houses that dress up for Halloween. with dark motifs, of smiling pumpkins, ghosts, witches, cobwebs and more. For others, it is more fun to hold or go to costume parties, watch scary movies, tell scary stories, or make jokes that scare others.

Halloween 2021 is Sunday, October 31

For this day, those who are ready to go out on the streets to ask for sweets from early on, will be wondering what the schedules are, and what restrictions in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are for this Halloween 2021. Here we leave you what you need you know:

What time do you order candy on Halloween 2021?

Although for this 2021 the picture seems to be different, because the pandemic is quite “controlled” depending on where you live, the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – CDC may vary. Therefore, it is essential to check local laws and guidelines on what time Trick or Treat starts and ends. If you plan to go out on the streets, be sure to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and have hand sanitizer on hand.

Please note that the start and end times vary depending on each city. It usually starts between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm Although keep in mind that older children may ask to knock on your door to trick or treating, until 8:00 pm or 9:00 pm So, keep your front porch light on whenever you’re willing to accept tricks or treats.

Check local media for exact hours as well as the latest safety guidelines. Stay safe and happy Halloween!

• Atlanta: local media suggests trick-or-treating from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, on average.

• Baltimore: 6:00 pm

• Boston: local media suggests 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• Chicago: local media suggest 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on average.

• Cincinnati: local media suggest 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• Cleveland: local media suggest 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• Dallas: 6:30 pm

• Denver: local media suggests 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm, on average.

• Houston: 6:30 pm

• Indianapolis: local media suggest 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• Las Vegas: local media suggests 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• The Angels: 6:00 pm

• Miami: 6:30 pm

• Milwaukee: Local media reports that the trick or treating is done community by community.

• Minneapolis: 6:00 pm

• New Orleans: 6:00 pm

• New York: 6:00 pm

• Oklahoma City: 6:30 pm

• Philadelphia: local media suggest 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• Phoenix: local media suggest 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm, on average.

• Pittsburgh: local media suggest 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on average.

• Saint Louis: 6:00 pm

• Salt Lake City: 6:30 pm

• San Antonio: 7:00 pm

• San Diego: 6:00 pm

• San Francisco: 6:00 pm

• Seattle: local media suggests 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on average.

• Washington: local media suggest 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Recommendations to celebrate Halloween safely

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States, CDC, gave their recommendations to celebrate Halloween 2021 safely, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although this 2021, some of the festive traditions have returned, which in 2020, were forced to be suspended, the CDC recommends the following guidelines to take into account:

• Avoid going to massive or excessively crowded parties.

• Do not forget when leaving home, whether disguised or not, to use the respective mask or face mask, covering the mouth and nose.

• This year you can give and receive sweets, although they recommend putting them in individual bags or wrapping them in transparent paper.

• Maintain the respective social distancing, avoid contact and wash your hands well. Remember not to touch your eyes.

Other recommendations to keep in mind:

• Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult during the trick-or-treating.

• use crosswalks and comply with traffic signals.

• Walk on sidewalks or roads.

• Examine toys that may pose a danger to young children.

• Closely examine all candy and throw away any spoiled, open, or suspicious candy.

