. Rose Parade on the parade route during the 128th Tournamnet of Roses Parade presented by Honda on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

The Rose Parade, the most popular in the United States, is an iconic New Year’s Day event, held in Pasadena, California, which takes place every January 1 except when this date falls on a Sunday, postponing it a day more, that is until Monday, January 2.

After a year in the absence of the event due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, for this 2022 Rose Parade returns to Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevard on Saturday, January 1 from 8:00 a.m. PST, to make a 8-kilometer journey for two hours until reaching Calle Villa (at the height of Bulevar Sierra Madre).

The 2022 Rose Parade begins at 8:00 am on January 1

What is the history of the Rose Parade?

According to El Clarín, The Rose Parade was created in 1890 by Charles Frederick Holder, president of the Pasadena Valley Hunting Club at that time, who had the idea of ​​celebrating the city for the wonderful Californian climate. The first edition only had an attendance of no more than three thousand people.

In the first versions these carriages were drawn by horses, but later technology led to the cars being adapted as floats that were adorned with all creativity and majesty, using colorful flowers. It became an innovative and excellent parade.

In fact, the website of the Tournament of Roses, quoted by El Diario, relates that the abundance of flowers, even in the middle of winter, led the club to add a parade where participants would decorate carriages with hundreds of colorful flowers.

Later, with the appearance of television, the transmission of the Rose Parade was amplified and had a greater reach, which increased its popularity in the world.

How is the Pasadena Rose Parade celebrated?

According to CVBJ.biz, the Pasadena Rose Parade is held in this American city and is one of the most beautiful ways to start the new year.

That day many floats decorated with flowers of all colors are exhibited through the main streets of Pasadena. The parade also usually includes the music and choreography of many participants. In addition to the exhibition of thousands of flowers, since 1923, after the route, an American football game has been played between the two most important university teams in the country. There is no doubt that this event has become the most popular parade in all of the United States.

What is the theme for the year 2022?

As mentioned above, due to the health contingency due to the coronavirus, last year version 133 of the parade could not be carried out, however, for this edition, that of 2022, some elements planned for the celebration of the previous year were retaken .

Thus, the theme of each float that parades through the streets of Pasadena, in this 2022, will pick up again under the motto: “Dream, believe, Achieve”, all symbols of courage, hope, education, community and kindness.

These are the floats of 2022:

The elaborate floats of the Rose Parade have come a long way since the inception of the Tournament, and the Rose Parade has remained true to its floral beginnings. Every inch of each float should be covered with flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds, or bark. The most delicate flowers, including roses, are placed in individual vials of water, which are placed in the float one by one.

READ MORE: Lakewood and Denver Shootings Victims – Names, Photos, and Tributes [VER]