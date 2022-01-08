In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If the Three Wise Men have brought you a gift card or cash, these are the offers that we recommend on Amazon.

You may not know it, but Amazon has gift vouchers that are very helpful when giving a gift to someone. And there are times when the Three Wise Men cannot agree on which is the best gift, they can leave these cards so you can buy whatever you want.

If the Three Wise Men have left you one of these Amazon cards or even if they have left you cash that you can exchange for checks with balance, we propose some ideas that you can use to buy your Three Kings gift.

Amazon Fire TV Stick for € 39.99

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

Amazon Kindle for € 89.99

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 for € 42

Homscam wireless headphones for € 29.99

Soundcore Life Q30 Active Noise Canceling Headphones for € 79.99

Active noise canceling Bluetooth over-ear headphones, transparent sound mode, and 40-hour battery with fast charging.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation for € 29.99

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

SanDisk Extreme SSD 1 TB External SSD for € 113

Kingston A400 240GB SSD Drive

Logitech MX Keys Advanced keyboard for € 76.99

Logitech wireless keyboard that offers backlighting, pairing on up to three different devices, and charging through a USB Type-C port.

Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse for € 76

The third generation of Logitech’s popular MX Master wireless mouse is on sale now. The MX Master 3 brings a system of electromagnets to move the wheel, among other novelties.

Anker Nano Pro 20W Mini USB-C Charger for € 19.99

Charger for devices with USB-C connection, a power of 20W and only measures 29.5 × 29.5 × 30 mm.

Security camera TP-Link TAPO C200 for € 25.49

This camera offers several very good features, such as one of the best night vision, good resolution and motion detector. It is also compatible with Alexa.

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner for € 149

Mid-range robot vacuum cleaner with a suction power of 2200 pascals of power. It has control via command and app.

Corsori oil-free fryer for € 99

Babacom laptop stand for € 11

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.