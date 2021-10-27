HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 12:00

Applying for a loan as a couple has advantages, but it can also carry risks. Before requesting it, it is necessary to weigh whether it is really necessary to do it under joint ownership depending on the project or it is preferable to request individual financing.

Being a co-owner of a loan means that both of you are responsible for repaying the borrowed money.

Requesting a loan as a couple can bring certain advantages, such as improving financing conditions, but it also carries some risks. To avoid problems in the future, from the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com they explain how are the loans with two holders, the advantages and disadvantages of getting into debt as a couple and some recommendations to conduct the process in the best possible way.

What are the obligations of being a joint owner of a loan?

A jointly owned loan implies that two people sign the credit agreement. Although there is an owner and a joint owner, with regard to financial entities, you are both fully responsible for repaying the borrowed money within the established period. Thus, in the event that one of the two ceases to receive income, the other must continue to pay the fees. The same happens in case of a breakup, both will be responsible for paying off the entire loan even if they are no longer a couple.

Pros and cons

A credit is usually requested with the couple to finance some common expense, such as the purchase of a car. In some cases, this facilitates the approval of the credit, since They provide two payrolls instead of one. At other times, it is also possible to get a reduction in interest rate When two economically solvent people ask for a loan as a couple, they affirm from HelpMyCash.

To what has already been commented, other advantages are added, such as ability to negotiate credit terms With the bank, get more money or a lower interest rate, while avoiding asking for a guarantee or presenting an additional guarantee if you do not have a good financial profile, since instead of one applicant there are two.

However, there are also some disadvantages such as problems in case of breakdown or unemployment and the possible disputes over ownership of the financed asset. Do not lose sight of the fact that the responsibility for repayment is shared equally regardless of whether only one of the two has used the money.

Tips before hiring a credit as a couple

Before requesting the loan, you must reflect on whether it is really necessary to ask for credit as a couple or if it is better to finance the expense individually. It is better to ask for a couple loan when the asset will be used by both people and between the two they can get better conditions, such as a reduction in the interest rate. On the other hand, when it comes to a personal project, for example, to finance the master of one of the two, the ideal would be to request a loan from a financial institution that offers financing for a holder. In this sense, there are very attractive offers.

For example, Cofidis offers a Personal loan for a holder, without commissions or links, at a price starting at 4.95% NIR (5.06% APR), well below the average of 8.20% APR, according to the August data from the Bank of Spain. In addition, with this credit a single person can obtain up to 60,000 to repay within a period of up to 10 years.

It is also recommended come to an agreement on what will happen to the good in the event of a breakdown. If you are financing a shared-use asset, such as a car, you will need to decide who will keep the good in the event of a breakdown. Ideally, this decision should be made before signing the credit and, if possible, put in writing. However, it must be taken into account that while the credit lasts both of you are responsible for paying it, regardless of the person who will keep the property of the property.

Finally, it is advisable to shorten the repayment period and cancel the loan early if a breakdown occurs.. Neither of us wants this to happen; however, it is possible that a breakup of the couple occurs while the loan installments are still being paid. Therefore, the ideal is to contract a loan with a short payback time. Also, it is better to agree that, in such a case, the couple cancel the credit early and, if possible, leave this decision in writing, conclude from HelpMyCash.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more