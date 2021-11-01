Finance for Non-Financial

The return of inflation forces us to rethink the concepts of saving and investing.

Illustration: Gabriel Sanz

Updated on Monday, 1 November 2021 – 01:53

The 2008 financial crisis brought a good thing (in exchange for so many unfortunate ones): Since then, inflation had disappeared from our recurring consumer nightmares. The most veteran still remember those extra pennies (or pesetas, for the oldest ones) that they took from us in the cafe after the holidays, with the salaries adjusting normally with a delay that left us the body that way. In the last decade, prices have remained almost flat … until another crisis, the one caused by the pandemic, has awakened the beast. Fortunately, we have financial weapons to fight it.

“In the last few months It is reflecting a continuous process of increasing inflation generated by the coexistence of factors such as the rise in the price of electricity and fuel, and the breakdown of stock in raw materials, facts that place the end of September with inflation at 4% “, announces Rubn Garca Alija, Director of Institutions of Santander Bank in Castilla y Len. Thus, “the EU’s objective is a maximum inflation of 2%”, but after the September suffocation, “it is already in sight that it will remain at high levels for several months.”

Once the issue is situated, let’s face it with caution, but without alarmism, because “a part of this process can be understood as transitory, the result of bottlenecks in different markets, such as semiconductor chips and raw materials.” However, recalls Garca Alija, we must take into account concern for the environment and health. If you want something, it’s going to cost you. This is the case of “structural changes such as the energy transition, or changes in consumption habits towards more sustainable or healthy products that are generators of price increases.”

In addition, macroeconomic processes derived from the awakening after the pandemic are at stake: “The recovery of production processes currently in third countries, such as China, could also bring increases due to the higher cost of both labor and the entire production process. “ And they also affect “Deglobalization, protectionism and the regionalization of supply chains”. All this leads us to a “phase in which the same European Central Bank to allow price levels much higher than its objective of 2% to help the transition of the production model and the greater reduction of indebtedness in the member countries than to bring a higher collection in consumption taxes “.

But how does all this affect us in our day to day? “A rise in prices can affect the purchasing power of households”, Garca Alija acknowledges, but it is also true that, in the context of family economies in the Euro Zone, “we have accumulated two consecutive years of increased savings rates. At the end of 2019, the rate stood at 12.7% ; In the first quarter of 2020, with the first restrictions, it rebounded until it reached the end of the year at 18.9%, an all-time high.

In the first half of 2021, the trend repeated, and now we are facing EU measures that encourage consumption“. Everything that saving will have to face “inflation rates of 4%, drawing economic growth of our economies higher than 5% -6%, according to the last report of the IMF“.

A strong point in these struggles, says Garca Alija, is “the financial education of families. The elaboration of a family budget, which clarifies our income and our expenses, would be the best starting point. Afterwards, it is convenient to carry out actions such as small spending cuts to generate savings, a responsible and intelligent use of the credit card, the search for other sources of income, the involvement of the whole family or anticipating future needs by anticipating those things that we know are necessary in the most inflationary moments “.

Secondly, we have to put our money to work. Garca Alija proposes as a general concept, to structure the investment, “the concept of real profitability, which implies that we do not stop only in valuations of the financial profitability of the expected investment, but that we compare it with the depreciation of the purchasing power of money by inflation “. Be aware that the battle can be tough. “We must look for investment alternatives based on the yields of the bonds of the big economies or of the Euro Zone; it’s difficult, because interest rates are so low. “

The tanks, so comfortable, do not seem very attractive. A study of EFAMA has analyzed with numbers the opportunity cost and the loss of purchasing power of investors who choose this investment vehicle: in the last decade, if we take as an example an investment of 10,000 euros via deposits, 1,000 euros would have been lost. “Profitability today is married to the assumption of risks in investments, that s, based on the different levels of risk, with moderate or balanced investment profiles. In a scenario of transformation, investment stimuli and expected economic growth, it does not seem unreasonable to focus our financial investments on investment funds that meet these criteria. “

Financial entities play a decisive role in this scenario. They do it, according to Garca Alija, “with a greater proximity and information, supported by digital banking, that has new tools such as expense counters, notification of main movements, information push of direct debits of online subscriptions and better digital contracting tools that make the immediate contracting of any financing or financial product accessible. We facilitate the management of families in their spending and investment decisions. “

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more