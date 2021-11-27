The fact of copying and pasting is something we do every day in different situations and with different intentions within Windows 10. Being so used, it is a real nuisance if this power suddenly stops working, so today we are going to see what can we do if this happens.

There are certain powers of Windows 10 that we use regularly, every day. We are not talking about programs precisely, but about certain options that are so extremely common that they even go unnoticed.

One of these powers is the ability we have within the Microsoft operating system to copy and paste what we need, be it files, icons, figures, words or anything else.

If this possibility disappears from one day to the next, we will truly realize how much we need and use it, in addition to the nuisance of not having it at our disposal.

Fortunately we can solve this problem with a series of tips.

Table of Contents:

Restart software

The first of the actions that you can do if neither copy nor paste works, is to close the program that you were using and turn it on again, in case it was a specific problem at the time.

If after restarting the tool you were using you continue with the incident, you can perform the same task, but this time with the operating system, turning it off and on again to see if this is solved.

Update software

It may be that the company that has developed the software we use has already realized the error and we have an update waiting to be downloaded, thanks to which we will solve the copy and paste issue.

We can transfer the same to the operating system, because if the error comes from Windows, it may be that Microsoft has it located and is fixed with that update we haven’t gotten off yet.

Keyboard or mouse

If you normally use the keyboard for the copy and paste process because it is easier for you, but now it does not work for you, try to perform the same task using the mouse.

If with this peripheral everything works without problems, then we advise you to try another type of keyboard shortcut.

If he does not answer, it is that we are facing a keyboard shortcut issue.

To solve it you must follow these instructions:

Enter the Setting click on Windows Beginning and then click the cogwheel in the lower left. Then we will Update and security. Now we enter Solve problems and then in Additional troubleshooters. In Find and fix other problems, we have to enter Keyboard. Please select Run the troubleshooter to start the analysis. Any problem you find will be solved automatically.

RAM optimization apps

Although the truth is that it occupies very little, the Windows 10 copy and paste system accesses the RAM memory of our computer to temporarily save the information that we are processing.

The problem can come when we have some kind of application that manage this memory to try that it is always as clean as possible, since it may be the culprit that the copied cannot access it and therefore does not work.

We should of close any tool of this type that we have installed or custom the so that it leaves the Windows clipboard totally free and that you can access the RAM memory without problems.

If we have done this and the copy and paste system works again, we already know what it was.

Restart Windows Explorer

It may be that File Explorer maintains a loophole in the application that we are using and that we have tried to close before. That is why it is best to restart said Explorer.

We advise you to save any work you are doing, since everything that we are running at that time will be closed.

We click with the right mouse button on the Beginning and then we choose Task Manager. Let’s go to the tab Processes and we look for the Windows Explorer. We right click and select Restart. Now is the time to check if the copy and paste works again.

Remote desktop clipboard process

Another solution that we can apply is to restart the remote desktop clipboard process using File Explorer.

To achieve this we must do the following:

We open the File Browser. We go our PC to the unit that we have as the main one. We entered the windows folder and then we will System32. At that moment we click with the right mouse button on the file rpdclip.exe and we select Execute as an administrator. We seek dwm.exe and we also execute them as Administrator. When we have done it we restart the computer and we check if the error has disappeared.

Windows 10 clipboard

Due to the error of not being able to copy or paste, it may be that the Windows clipboard itself, that is, the place where everything we copy is saved in a virtual way, is damaged and that is why we cannot get to paste.

We have two ways that will help us to solve this problem.

Fix Windows 10 clipboard using command prompt

The steps to clear the Windows clipboard cache using the command prompt are very simple.

You just have to write on the taskbar Command Prompt and when the following window appears, select to Execute as an administrator. Then we just have to write echo off | clip and press Enter. That easy.

Fix Windows 10 clipboard with Registry Editor

We can also use the Windows 10 Registry to fix the bug in the clipboard.

This method is more confusing than the previous one, so we will use it and the Command Prompt has not worked as it should.

We write in the task bar Regedit and we select Execute as an administrator. We are going to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE> SOFTWARE> Microsoft> Clipboard. We open IsCloudAndHistoryFeatureAvailable. We establish the data of the value in 1 and the base in hexadecimal. Click on To accept so that the new changes are saved. We restart the computer- Now the copy and paste system should work.

With these methods we will achieve that a system so simple, but so necessary, such as copying and pasting something, works again as it always has.

You can tell us on our social networks which method was the most effective to recover the copy and paste facet.