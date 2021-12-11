12/11/2021 at 20:30 CET

Although the exact causes of the pancreatic cancerYes, there is scientific evidence on the incidence that various risk factors may have in the appearance of this pathology.

These factors are:

Tobacco and alcohol Having obesity Having diabetes Having a personal history of chronic pancreatitis Acquired genetic mutations Those with blood groups A, AB or B Age, as the risk of cancer of cancer increases from the 60 years Sex, since this tumor is more common in men than in women Family history of pancreatic cancer.

It may interest you: 5 essential measures to prevent cancer

The figures in Spain

In our country, pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death. Despite this, it continues to have a very low prevalence, representing 3.1% of all tumors diagnosed in Spain during 2020, according to the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), and last year they represented 6.7% of cancer deaths in our country.

Typology of pancreatic cancer

The specialists of the Spanish Foundation of the Digestive System (FEAD) point out two types of tumors:

Exocrine pancreatic cancer: The most common forms of this type of cancer are adenocarcinomas, which affect the cells responsible for making pancreatic juices. They constitute more than 95% of the tumors that appear in the pancreas. This type of cancer is popularly known as pancreatic cancer, despite the fact that there is another class of less common tumors in that organ.Endocrine pancreatic cancer: This type of tumor is less common and usually occurs differently from adenocarcinoma.

Causes and symptoms

One of the fundamental problems of this type of cancer is that, in most cases, it does not produce any type of symptoms in the initial stages.

According to the doctor Mileidis San Juan Acosta, a specialist in the Digestive System and head of the FEAD Foundation Activities Committee, “in general, this pathology in the initial stages does not produce symptoms, so it is usually diagnosed in advanced stages and its mortality is very high, reaching 90%. Only as the cancer progresses does it show symptoms.

Between the symptom described by Dr. San Juan Acosta are:

Pain from pressure on nearby nerves or other organs. Yellowing of the skin (jaundice) that occurs when the tumor compresses the bile duct. Weight loss and malnutrition. Even vomiting “due to an obstruction of the duodenum that prevents the passage of food from the stomach to the intestine. ‘

Diagnosis

There are several tests that diagnose pancreatic cancer or reveal its extent. The analytical is a complementary test in case of suspicion to study some liver enzymes or markers that can help the diagnosis of suspicion.

The most accurate radiological test is the Computed Tomography (CT) or scanner, which shows if there is a tumor, its extension and if there is metastasis.

To detect smaller tumors or affected lymph nodes, an endoscopic ultrasound is performed, which allows biopsies of the tumor to be taken.

And endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is used to examine the bile and pancreatic ducts.

Treatment

«Treatment options for this type of cancer are surgeries, chemotherapy, and sometimes radiation therapy. Normally they are interspersed between them, there are several possible combinations. It will be decided according to the location of the tumor, size, extension, if there are affected lymph nodes or metastasis, involvement of blood vessels, age or associated pathology “according to Dr. San Juan.

In addition to specific treatment, patients may receive other treatments that help combat the effects of the tumor, such as nutritional support, pain management, insulin treatment if they develop diabetes, prosthetic placement, and even palliative bypass surgery.