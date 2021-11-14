Bitcoin breaks records at the same time that virtual currencies like SQUID appear, which has turned out to be a scam. If you are thinking of entering the world of cryptocurrencies, here are some tips so that you do not run out of money.

The world of cryptocurrencies has become something to be reckoned with today. Some of these virtual currencies have reached very high values.

On the other hand, others seem not to take off or even sink with a simple tweet. The same thing happened with the Shiba Inu when Elon Musk talked about them on Twitter.

Many will tell you to invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum, which could be the safest. Instead, others tell you to buy some lesser-known coins, since they could hit the ball and make what you bought for little worth a lot in a short time.

All of this is very dangerous and our money is too important to take a minimum risk.

We are going to leave you a series of factors that you must take into account to launch yourself into the world of cryptocurrencies.

The safety of the coin

If a group of investors tells you that they are going to create a new cryptocurrency and that they need investment, you could be facing a fraud.

This was made real with SQUID, the currency based on The Squid Game, the popular Netflix series. Taking advantage of the pull of the series (and without being related to the streaming platform), they announced that they were going to launch a virtual currency.

They obtained more than four million dollars in investment, to later announce that they did not make the coin. Later they fled with the money and many people have run out of savings.

If you are going to invest for the first time, do it in some type of currency that has a certain route and security. Anyone can take your money in no time.

Keep your cryptocurrencies well

You can choose an intermediary, who acts as a buyer and seller of cryptocurrencies. They offer us the option to safeguard our cryptocurrencies, which may be a solution.

The problem is that these intermediaries can be hacked, which makes us lose everything we have. If you want to avoid this type of situation, you can have a virtual wallet where you can store your cryptocurrencies.

You can have an online wallet, known as hot wallets, where you have your coins. Although there is also the possibility of store them on an external hard drive, creating a cool wallet, which can be especially safe.

Although performing these actions can be a somewhat complicated task. You need a series of knowledge that not everyone has and that can put many back.

It is a volatile market

One thing to be clear about is that this is a very fickle type of investment. This means that in a single day its value can be greatly inflated or also lost.

This is part of its appeal, since there is the option to get many benefits in a short time. But the opposite risk also exists. Even the most knowledgeable of these subjects know it and warn about it.

University of Toronto professor Andrew Park says that “cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin exist because people want them, the moment they don’t want them, their value will be zero.” Therefore, even if you get into the world of cryptocurrencies, do not put everything you have in this market.

Keep in mind that there are already certain countries with policies against digital currencies. China has made adjustments to its regulations to make cryptocurrency transactions illegal. It is the most direct attack digital currencies have ever had.

Taxes on cryptocurrencies

Like everything that has economic value, it has not been slow to establish liens on these economic assets. Although having cryptocurrencies does not generate a tax obligation, the change by which we can obtain benefits does create obligations.

If we change a cryptocurrency to FIAT currency (like the euro, for example), we will have to pay taxes with respect to the profit that we have made. This also happens if the exchange is made between cryptocurrencies. If we exchange Bitcoin for Ethereum and our currency has a higher value than when we bought it, it will be understood that we have obtained a profit.

In the personal income tax, tranches have been established, forcing us to pay a percentage depending on the amount of profit we have obtained:

19% for the first 6,000 euros. 21% for the base tranche between 6,000 and 50,000 euros. 23% for the tranche greater than 50,000 euros.

In Corporation Tax it is taxed at 25%. A 10% depreciation amortization can be added. This tax only applies to companies that are making these exchanges on your behalf. If you are an individual, this tax does not concern you.

The exchange of cryptocurrencies does not have VAT, so we can get rid of this tax, except in one exception. If we are a professional who is dedicated to making cryptocurrency exchanges for a client, we will have to pass VAT on ourselves for developing a business activity.

Not only is it taxed for the exchange, mining must also be taken into account. Cryptocurrency mining is recognized as an economic activity and, therefore, it must be declared as such in personal income tax.

In this case, we will be able to deduct the expenses generated to obtain results, as any self-employed person would do when deducting expenses from their trade.

ETF, investing in cryptocurrencies, but without having cryptocurrencies

All of the above are tips to be able to invest in the world of cryptocurrencies with some security. Now, if everything seems very complicated, but you want to invest in this world without risking having virtual currencies, you may be interested in ETFs, acronyms of Exchange Traded-funds.

Are investment funds that circulate on the traditional Stock Exchange, but instead of looking at the value of a company or a specific product, follow the value of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is listed on Wall Street and you can invest money in it.

The more the cryptocurrency is worth, the more value your share will have in the investment fund. As easy as that.

They are taxed like the rest of stocks, but it has a direct relationship with cryptocurrencies, without having your assets in the form of virtual currency. It may be the halfway point you were looking for.

Getting into the world of cryptocurrencies is not easy. Now there is a real interest, but they have been with us for some time and have become popularly known when they have given great benefits.

Many compare them with the Stock Market and although they have their similarity, cryptocurrencies have created their own current and their movements differ from those of the traditional Stock Market. Bitcoin is still on the rise at the moment and does not seem to want to stop.