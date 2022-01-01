. betty white

Legendary actress, comedian and television pioneer Betty White died on December 31, 2021. The acclaimed actress was best known for her longtime roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” and won multiple Awards for his work and contributions to the entertainment industry, including eight Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The TMZ page reported that White died on the last day of 2021 at the age of 99. She was about to turn 100 on January 17, 2022. According to the outlet, law enforcement officials shared that the television pioneer died at her home on Friday morning.

What was the cause of the death of the actress and comedian?

According to TMZ, someone close to White said he did not have a sudden illness and the cause of his death at this time is believed to be natural. Police and paramedics arrived at White’s home as standard procedure, the outlet wrote.

White was born on January 17, 1922 in Illinois and raised in Los Angeles where his passion for acting arose.

White was born Betty Marion White on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, according to Biography.com. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to California and she grew up in Los Angeles, finding her passion for acting in high school, the Huffington Post wrote in 2013. She began her professional acting career in 1939, a few months after high school. . , according to the outlet.

After World War II, she started her own television series, “Life With Elizabeth,” of which she said, “I was one of the first production companies in Hollywood,” according to Biography.com. He was frequently featured on game shows and talk shows during the 1950s, according to the site. She was propelled to stardom with her award-winning role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973 to 1977, garnering two Emmy Awards in 1975 and 1976. She also appeared on “The Golden Girls” from 1985 to 1992, for which she received an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series in 1986.

He continued to appear in various television series and movies, and had a career boost in 2010 when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” and landed a recurring role on the sitcom “Hot in Cleveland.” IMDb credits her with 121 acting credits between 1945 and 2019 and 356 appearances as herself between 1952 and 2021.

Outside of her acting career, White often spoke of her passion for animals. As ABC News reported in 2010, White’s passion as a child was working as a park ranger, and she only turned to acting because “girls weren’t allowed to become park rangers” at the time. Instead, he dedicated much of his personal life to supporting animal charities and initiatives.

White was never married three times but never remarried after the death of her third husband, Allen Ludden

During her life, White was married three times, as Closer Weekly reported. She was first married to a US Army Air Corps pilot, Dick Barker, for five months in 1945, according to the outlet. Barker was a chicken farmer from Ohio and the two met while White was working with the American Women’s Voluntary Service, according to The List. They got engaged in 1942, but after marrying in 1945 and moving to their small Ohio hometown, they divorced the same year and she returned to California, according to a 2018 biography of White by Chris Dicker.

Two years later, he married Lane Allen, a Hollywood agent. Their marriage only lasted two years, from 1947 to 1949, Closer Weekly reported. In a 2017 interview with the outlet, White said: “I wish I hadn’t had two bad marriages. It was probably my fault. I just didn’t marry the right men … I had lovely relationships, but nothing in Allen’s league [Ludden] “.

Ludden was her third husband, a television personality, actor, and host of the game show “Password,” where the couple met. The two struck up a friendship and Ludden proposed to her twice before White finally agreed, Country Living reported in 2017. The two married on June 14, 1963 and were together until he died in 1981 of stomach cancer. When asked in 2014 if he would ever remarry for the fourth time, White told Larry King, “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?”

When asked if he’s afraid to “leave the planet,” White said, “Oh no. I’m very curious! … And the older I get, the more curious I am ”. He also told King, “If you don’t think of death as an enemy, if you think of death as another adventure ahead, it doesn’t hurt that much.”

