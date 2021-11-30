11/30/2021 at 2:49 PM CET

Few events breathe as much glamor as the Ballon d’Or gala. Those called by many ‘the Oscars of football’ generate an expectation that goes beyond strictly sports. The red carpet is enough to understand that it is a special, unique night. But, never better said, all that glittered this Tuesday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris was not gold. The feeling of those present was unanimous: the organization was in chaos. This and several other anecdotes are the other side of an evening that crowned Messi as the best in the world for the seventh time, Alexia as the best player in the world and Pedri as the best youngster.

The day started with a rumor that spread at the speed of light among journalists: “Lewandowski has come with many family and friends. And there is more Polish press than ever”, it was said. The latter was confirmed by the organization itself. What if the Bayern forward emerged as the surprise Ballon d’Or winner? The uncertainty grew until the two newly created awards were announced: one of them, the best striker of the year, would go to the striker.

LAPORTA-MESSI, NO FACE TO FACE

Lewandowski was among the first to go through a red carpet that Messi ‘closed’ to the delight of the spectators. Leo had been acclaimed throughout the day and his appearance caused ecstasy. Everyone wanted a photo of him. Who did not have it, nor a greeting, was Joan Laporta. Either because there was no time or because they did not seek each other – let each one think what they want – the reality is that the Barça president and PSG’s ’30’ did not iron out any rough edges. Laporta himself explained it at the end of the event. Yes there was an affectionate meeting between Rosario and Pedri. Teacher and student left a romantic image in their face to face inside the facilities. How much I miss you, they would think of each other.

A SURREAL VIDEO CALL

Laporta and Messi, so close and yet so far. Others, the phrase made applied it backwards. Video calls serve to feel close to someone who is in the other part of the world and this was done by one of the accredited journalists, who made the arrival of Leo coincide with a four-way ‘Facetime’. Incredulous when he saw the scene, the Argentine even had the detail of raising his thumb.

The most surreal video call on the red carpet | sport

A REAL CHAOS

It was not the first surreal scene to be experienced. As Mbappé passed through the red carpet, two journalists were about to come to blows. Like a corner kick, this was an assortment of elbows and struggles. Let them tell our photographer Valentí Enrich, who lived a real odyssey to be able to do his job. He was not the only one who suffered complications: we editors had to cover the event clustered in a press room where there were not even outlets to connect the computers. The anger of the journalists was even greater when the audios and translations began to fail. Seeing is believing.

DONNARUMMA WAS TALKING ALONE

While in the theater the gala continued its journey, the protagonists were passing through the attached press room. Gianluigi Donnarumma, chosen goalkeeper of the year, was the great loser by this simultaneity. While the goalkeeper answered questions, in the theater Messi was announced as the winner of the Ballon d’Or, which caused that the journalists’ attention was focused on the monitors and not on the PSG goalkeeper, who saw himself talking to the walls.

ALEXIA RECITAL

Who was listened to without losing detail, and even with goose bumps, went to Alexia putellas. The brand new Ballon d’Or signed an exciting speech – just like on stage – that caused a tremendous impact among journalists, who gave a loud ovation to Mollet’s. It was a heartfelt scene that contrasted with the one experienced a few hours earlier by the Barça expedition upon their arrival at the Théâtre du Châtelet under the shouts of “Whore Barça, whore Barça, hey!”